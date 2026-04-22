DR.G EXPANDS INTO THE U.S. WITH NEW INNOVATIVE SKINCARE LAUNCHES, BRINGING K-BEAUTY DERMATOLOGICAL EXPERTISE TO A GLOBAL STAGE

The No.1 Skincare Brand in Korea introduces advanced hydration, brightening, and at-home peeling solutions to U.S. consumers

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Korean dermocosmetic brand Dr.G announces the expansion of its presence in the United States with the launch of innovative skincare products designed to deliver clinically-backed results with gentle, yet effective formulations. Known for combining dermatological science with K-beauty innovation, Dr.G continues its global growth by introducing targeted solutions for hydration, elasticity, exfoliation, and radiance, now available to U.S. consumers via Amazon.

As the "No.1 Skincare Brand in Korea for five consecutive years"¹, Dr.G has built a loyal following through its commitment to sensitive-skin-friendly formulas, clinically tested ingredients, and high-performance results. The brand was founded by Korean dermatologist and founder of Korea's first aesthetic-focused dermatology clinic, Dr. Gun-Young Ahn. After experiencing severe burns as a child and working to heal his skin over time, Dr. Ahn launched Dr.G, a skincare brand designed to create products that even dermatology patients could use with confidence. From this mission emerged the brand's philosophy: 'Effective and innovative sensorial products, easy and safe for everyone.

"This latest launch marks a significant step in bringing the brand's expertise to a broader audience, meeting increasing U.S. demand for effective, dermatologist-driven skincare rooted in Korean innovation," says Dr. Ahn. "We're very excited to continue expanding our footprint to bring U.S. consumers soothing, quality formulas that are meticulously formulated from a dermatologist's perspective."

The U.S. launch reflects a broader strategy to expand Dr.G's global footprint, bringing its best-selling technologies and skincare philosophies to new audiences. As interest in K-beauty continues to rise, Dr.G is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that bridge clinical performance with accessible, everyday skincare routines.

The new launches include:

Dr.G Black Snail Collagen To Mist Serum: A high-performance collagen mist that delivers deep hydration while improving elasticity and firmness. Powered by Black Snail extract and T3 Collagen, this ultra-fine mist absorbs quickly for a refreshed, dewy finish—without stickiness. Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve skin density in 4 weeks, it offers convenient, on-the-go anti-aging care suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. (Available on Amazon.com beginning early April, 2026 for $20)

Dr.G Black Snail PDRN Booster Cream Mask: A nourishing oil–cream–mask hybrid designed to deeply hydrate while improving firmness, texture, and radiance. Formulated with Premium Black Snail mucin and Black PDRN, it supports collagen care and elasticity for visibly smoother, plumper skin. Designed for versatility, it can be used as a quick 3-minute glow boost or a 10–15 minute intensive treatment. (Available on Amazon.com beginning early April, 2026 for $22)

Dr.G Brightening Vita Peeling Pads: Daily exfoliating pads that gently remove dead skin cells and congestion while revitalizing dull skin. Featuring Vita Toning Water, PHA², and Niacinamide, along with dual-textured vegan cellulose pads, this formula delivers effective yet hydrating exfoliation for smoother, brighter-looking skin. (Available on Amazon.com beginning early April, 2026 for $20)

ABOUT DR.G

Dr.G is Korea's No. 1 skincare brand, founded in 2003 by renowned dermatologist Dr. Gun-Young Ahn. What began as the country's first cosmetic dermatology clinic has evolved into a globally recognized skincare brand. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves healthy skin, Dr.G merges clinical science with soothing efficacy to create formulas that are dermatologist-developed, clinically tested, and gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. Each product reflects the brand's commitment to integrity, innovation, and results — bridging the gap between professional dermatology and everyday skincare.

At the heart of the brand is Dr.G's signature 3-Step Routine P.S.P developed by Dr.Gun-Young Ahn — Prepare, Soothe, and Protect— a simple yet transformative approach to building healthy skin habits by gently removing dead skin cells, replenishing hydration, and shielding the skin from harmful UV rays and environmental damage.

¹ "No.1 Skincare Brand in Korea" - Worldpanel by Numerator (Formerly Kantar Korea), Panel Study, March 23, 2020 – March 23, 2025, Penetration in South Korea

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SOURCE Dr.G