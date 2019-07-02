DRG Forecasts Market Growth for PCs and Tablets

BELMONT, Mass., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Research Group, a market research firm specializing in forecasting technology markets announces the publication of its update to its U.S. Personal Devices 2019-2023 Forecast Report. The report is available on DRG's website, www.DanielResearchGroup.com.

Market Overview

United States Personal Computer and Tablet Unit Shipments Hisotry and Forecast, 1975 - 2023 United States Mobile Computing Trends

After four years of declining Unit Shipments, the total Personal Device market will resume growth this year driven by three causal factors, economic stability, increasing replacement rates, and changing user form factor preferences.

United States Total Personal Device Unit Shipments (M)



2018 2019 AG 2023 CAGR '18-'23 Desktop PCs











Desktop PCs 15.9 15.8 -0.6% 11.8 -5.8% Mobile PCs











Traditional 41.1 41.0 -0.3% 45.4 2.0%

Convertible 6.5 7.1 10.1% 8.0 4.2% Total Mobile PCs

47.6 48.1 1.1% 53.3 2.3%













Total PCs

63.5 63.9 0.7% 65.1 0.5% Tablets











Detachable 7.2 8.5 18.0% 10.1 7.1%

Slate 33.0 32.4 -2.0% 31.3 -1.1% Total Tablets

40.2 40.8 1.6% 41.4 0.6%













Total PCs and Tablets 103.7 104.8 1.0% 106.5 0.5% Mobile Phones











Standard Phones 7.2 4.8 -33.9% 1.4 -28.3%

Smartphones 163.3 161.2 -1.3% 181.5 2.1% Total Mobile Phones 170.5 165.9 -2.7% 182.9 1.4% Total









Total Personal Devices 274.2 270.7 -1.3% 289.4 1.1% ∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2019)

The US Economy

Most economists are forecasting a continuation of our current slow growth in GDP and employment as the most likely scenario over the next five years. Stable growth periods increase demand for Consumer and Enterprise PCs, Tablets, and Mobile Phones. However, structural changes in the economic demographics will influence how demand will be distributed. While the number of employees will grow over the next five years, the number of businesses will slightly decrease. In the Consumer sector, while the number of households will increase, the resident size of the households will slightly decrease. The aging population will also influence use-case evolution, and therefore demand.

While there are rising concerns effecting both the demand and supply side of the market, they are not yet at the level requiring changes to our forecast model assumptions. However, we will continue to monitor development regarding

Tariffs and trade wars

Interest rates and inflation

The emergence of a decline in job growth

Chip and component shortages

Replacement Rates

With the exception of Consumer Desktops, we have set our model assumptions for replacement rates to increase very slightly from year to year over the forecast period. There are a number of reasons for assuming that replacement rates will slightly increase.

Many of the products exhibited an increase in replacement rates in 2017 after a long period of deceasing replacement rates

Window 7 to Windows 10 upgrade rate is increasing

Older devices not able to meet new use-case requirements

Increase in actual device failure rates

Changing user preferences for content delivery form factors

Changing Users Form Factor Preferences

While the preference for mobile vs. fixed computing devices will continue to increase in both segments, there are difference in form factor preference. Enterprises prefer Convertible Mobile PCs that are better suited for productivity increasing use-cases. Consumer prefer Detachable Tablets that are better suited to meet content delivery, social media, and life management use-cases.

