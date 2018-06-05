DRG Forecasts Strong Personal Device Market Growth

BELMONT, Mass., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Research Group, a market research firm specializing in forecasting technology markets announces the publication of its updated U.S. Personal Devices 2018-2022 Forecast Report. The report is available on DRG's website, www.DanielResearchGroup.com.

Market Overview

Accelerating Replacement Rates Expanding Mobile Work Force





United States Total Personal Device Unit Shipments (M)



2017 2018 AGR 2022 CAGR '17-'22 Desktop PCs











Desktop PCs 16.6 17.1 2.7% 14.0 -3.4% Mobile PCs











Traditional 39.3 41.8 6.2% 50.1 5.0%

Convertible 5.8 6.3 9.1% 5.9 0.6% Total Mobile PCs

45.1 48.0 6.6% 56.0 4.4%













Total PCs

61.7 65.1 5.5% 70.0 2.5% Tablets











Detachable 7.3 9.1 25.9% 19.9 22.4%

Slate 38.9 38.4 -1.2% 29.8 -5.2% Total Tablets

46.1 47.6 3.1% 49.8 1.5%













Total PCs and Tablets 107.9 112.7 4.5% 119.7 2.1% Mobile Phones











Standard Phones 13.1 9.8 -24.6% 4.9 -17.9%

Smartphones 186.5 196.3 5.3% 282.6 8.7% Total Mobile Phones 199.6 206.2 3.3% 287.5 7.6% Total









Total Personal Devices 307.4 318.8 3.7% 407.2 5.8% ∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2018)

Three causal factors will influence the Total Personal Computing and Communications market over the next five years:

Accelerating replacement rates

The increasing size of the mobile workforce

Changing user preferences for personal device form factors

Increasing Replacement Rates

The average length of time that Personal Computing Devices are in use peaked in 2014-2015 and had been decreasing since then. This trend will continue at an accelerating rate as older devices experience higher rates of performance degradation, are unable to meet new Consumer and Enterprise Use-Case requirements, become increasingly vulnerable to security breaches and for many, are no longer supported by the vendors. By 2022, the average in-use life will return to their prior stable base levels.

Expanding Mobile Work Force

Based on DRG's analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data and forecasts, mobile employees (Often and Mostly/Always) growth will increase 37.5% faster than total employee growth. Over the next five years, the mobile work force will increase by over 1.7 million. Provisioning this expanding population of mobile workers had been, and will continue to be a major driver of Enterprise Mobile PC and Tablet demand.

Changing Users Form Factor Preferences

According to Stephen Daniel, President of DRG "At first glance, one could conclude that Convertible Mobile PCs and Detachable Tablets, known as Hybrid PCs or 2-in-1 PCs, offer the same functionality to users. Both are mobile and provide both traditional keyboard and touch-screen inputs. However, this is not the case. The key difference is that both parts of the Detachable Tablet are independently mobile, while the Convertible Model PC is also mobile, it still is one integrated device."

Ergonomics, mechanical failure, Price/Performance, and Consumer Life-Management and Enterprise Business Process Use-Case suitability will influence which device users will prefer. Our analysis concludes that, users will prefer Detachable Tablets to Convertible Mobile PCs, and Traditional Mobile PCs to Convertible Mobile PCs. "Consumer preference for content consumption devices is also evolving as users have a variety of screen options." Said Mr. Daniel. "We see Smartphones as being the big winner in this space as they add additional Life-Management applications and reduce dependency on multiple devices."

About Daniel Research Group

DRG is a market research and consulting firm servicing technology clients. Its primary focus is developing custom market models and forecasts utilizing proprietary methodologies and algorithms developed over more than 30 years. The forecast in the report was developed using DRG's EquilibriumSolver (EQS) methodology and application. To learn more about EQS, click on these links – Fact Sheet: http://tinyurl.com/EQSFactSheet, White Paper: http://tinyurl.com/EQSWhitePaper.

