DRG Forecasts Total US Personal Devices to See Explosive Growth Over the Next Five Years

While much of the US economy has experienced significant current downturns and the prospect of slow recovery, the demand for Personal Computing Devices has experienced both a short-term demand surge, as well as an increase in long term demand growth. In effect, Covid-19 has behaved similar to a California Wildfire in that it has destroyed much of the old and decaying thereby creating space for the new.

United States Total Personal Device Unit Shipments (M)



2020 2021 AGR 2025 CAGR '21-'25 Desktop PCs











Desktop PCs 15.1 14.6 -3.3% 14.7 0.3% Mobile PCs











Traditional 53.2 53.0 -0.4% 46.6 -3.1%

Convertible 7.8 7.7 -1.5% 8.2 1.7% Total Mobile PCs

61.0 60.7 -0.6% 54.8 -2.5%













Total PCs

76.1 75.2 -1.1% 69.6 -1.9% Tablets











Detachable 19.7 21.4 8.8% 26.6 5.6%

Slate 29.2 27.4 -6.2% 21.4 -6.0% Total Tablets

48.9 48.8 -0.2% 48.0 -0.4%













Total PCs and Tablets 125.0 124.1 -0.7% 117.6 -1.3% Mobile Phones











Standard Phones 4.7 4.3 -7.9% 2.6 -11.9%

Smartphones 134.1 148.0 10.4% 190.8 6.6% Total Mobile Phones 138.8 152.4 9.8% 193.4 6.1% Total









Total Personal Devices 263.8 276.4 4.8% 311.0 3.0% ∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2021)

Overall, the Covid-19 Economic Shock will decrease Unit Shipments of Total Personal Computing and Communication Devices - Desktop and Mobile PCs, Tablets, and Mobile Phones - in the United States by -2.2% this year, and while increasing 2021-2025 CAGR to 3.0%. The primary reasons for the changes are reflective of structural changes in the US economy as well as changes in consumer behavior manifested in shifts to both consumer and enterprise use case priorities, including:

2020 consumer buying surge to support

Work from home



Distance Learning



Home based entertainment

Long term permanent increase in work from home.

Migration of significant numbers of employees initially losing employment due to permanent business closures that will eventually be reemployed by the surviving businesses. These employees will need to be reprovisioned.

Supply chain and capital investment disruptions in the deployment of 5G infrastructure.

DRG's Current Business Economic Demographic Forecast may be downloaded from the DRG Website.

5G

The major factor influencing the future Mobile Phone market is the adoption rate of 5G enabled phones. DRGs current 5G forecast presented below is based on an analysis of 3G and 4G adoption rates, as well as the impact of Covid-19 on Consumer and Enterprise buying behaviors. While Covid-19 has negatively impacted current adoption behaviors, it has only delayed the realization of demand. Our assumption is that it will take 5G 14 quarters to grow from 10% to 90% of Total Smartphone Unit Shipments, crossing 50% in the 13th quarter from first introduction.

