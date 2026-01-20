DRH Health Deploys LGI Automation Agent Through a Service-Based Model

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a leader in healthcare IT, today announced a new customer deployment of LGI Automation Agent, a core automation platform with flexible operating options, at DRH Health – a community-focused healthcare provider serving southern Oklahoma. Delivered through LGI Automation Agent-as-a-Service, the solution supports a critical revenue cycle workflow without disrupting existing system architecture.

DRH Health selected LGI Automation Agent-as-a-Service to support the reliable update of diagnosis codes from an external system into MEDITECH. Leveraging LGI's universal connectivity and automation framework, the solution enables secure, file-based updates directly into MEDITECH while seamlessly coexisting with the organization's current interface environment.

"We were looking for a solution that could address a very specific operational need while fitting cleanly into our existing ecosystem," said Roger Neal, COO, DRH Health. "LGI Automation Agent-as-a-Service gave us a practical, dependable way to move forward without adding complexity or internal workload."

The deployment reflects a broader industry shift toward automation models that emphasize speed to production, operational accountability, and long-term sustainability. Delivered through a service-based model, LGI Automation Agent provides a turnkey approach for deploying and operating automations in production, while allowing healthcare organizations to maintain full control of their core systems.

"Healthcare organizations want automation that works reliably in production, without becoming another internal responsibility to manage," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "LGI Automation Agent-as-a-Service is designed to deliver automation in a turnkey way — with clear accountability for the automation itself, faster time to value, and confidence that it will continue to perform as intended."

LGI is expanding its service-based delivery model to help healthcare organizations scale automation across revenue cycle and operational workflows with confidence. LGI and DRH Health may explore a follow-up announcement after deployment to share outcomes and additional insights.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

LGI Healthcare Solutions delivers a comprehensive portfolio of software solutions that are at the heart of critical infrastructure of healthcare facilities, offering reliable support for essential daily operations. For over 40 years, we have served healthcare facilities internationally, including in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

About DRH Health

DRH Health is a community-focused healthcare provider serving southern Oklahoma. The organization is committed to delivering high-quality care while continuously strengthening operational efficiency through thoughtful use of technology.

SOURCE LGI Healthcare Solutions