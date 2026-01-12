St. Joseph's at Fleming Selects LGI Workforce Pro to Modernize Long-Term Care Workforce Management

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a Canadian leader in healthcare IT, is pleased to announce that St. Joseph's at Fleming, a long-term care organization, has selected LGI Workforce Pro, including Scheduling and Time & Attendance, to modernize workforce operations.

While evaluating a move to a large standalone provider, St. Joseph's at Fleming ultimately prioritized the need for a single, integrated workforce management solution designed specifically for long-term care. The organization was operating without a formal scheduling system, relying on labour-intensive manual processes.

By selecting our award-winning cloud-based LGI Workforce Pro solution, including our advanced scheduling module, St. Joseph's at Fleming is streamlining workforce operations while improving responsiveness, consistency, and compliance across its care environments.

"Long-term care organizations face some of the most complex workforce challenges in healthcare," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "LGI Workforce Pro was built to support those realities — from unionized environments to last-minute staffing changes. St. Joseph's at Fleming is leveraging a platform proven across the long-term care sector to reduce administrative burden and better support both staff and residents."

"We were looking for a true one-stop solution that understands the realities of long-term care," said Nelson Ribeiro, CEO of St. Joseph's at Fleming. "LGI Workforce Pro allows us to modernize our workforce processes without adding complexity. The move to the cloud, combined with scheduling and time tracking, positions us well for both operational efficiency and future growth."

LGI Workforce Pro is a web-based workforce management platform purpose-built for healthcare and widely adopted across the long-term care sector. It brings together HR, scheduling, time and attendance, and payroll-ready data within a single, integrated environment — helping care organizations operate more efficiently while maintaining compliance and supporting quality care delivery.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

About St. Joseph's at Fleming

St. Joseph's at Fleming is a long-term care organization committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care to seniors, guided by values of dignity, respect, and community.

SOURCE LGI Healthcare Solutions