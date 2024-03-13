DRI International Announces Winners of the 2024 DRI Awards of Excellence

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience training, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 DRI Awards of Excellence for their achievements in the business continuity, disaster recovery, and crisis management fields.

The awards were revealed at a special gala event held during DRI2024, the annual conference, in New Orleans, LA, on Mar. 5, 2024.

"We have the privilege of hosting the hardest working and most dedicated professionals in the resilience community," said Chloe Demrovsky, DRI President and CEO. "The DRI Awards are a great opportunity to give them the spotlight they deserve."

Here is the complete list of finalists and winners:

PRODUCT/SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

BDO

Continuity Innovations

Fusion Risk Management

Infinite Blue – WINNER

Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) Malaysia

Riskonnect

Veoci

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Arab National Bank – Business Continuity Management – WINNER

Dell Technologies – Enterprise Resiliency

Mobily – Risk & Business Continuity Management

RESPONSE AND RECOVERY OF THE YEAR

HCLTech – Crisis & Resilience Team

TELUS – Emergency Response & Business Continuity (ERBC)

TURKCELL GLOBAL BILGI – Enterprise Risk Management and BCM – WINNER

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Shanelle Barton – Halton Region

– Halton Region Tyler Mitchell , CBCP – AHEAD LLC

, CBCP – AHEAD LLC Alexa Saffelle , ABCP – BDO – WINNER

CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR

Ilker Cankara – Saudi Aramco Safaniya Onshore Producing Department – WINNER

Richard Colesante , CBCP – Protiviti

, CBCP – Protiviti Lisa Jones , MBCP – Control Risks

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Abdulrahman Alonaizan, CBCP

David Halford

Venkata Ramana Krothapalli , ABCP

, ABCP Greg Pinchbeck , CBCP

, CBCP Daman Sood

Idamie Vincent

Nina Wyatt – WINNER

PROGRAM LEADER OF THE YEAR – PUBLIC SECTOR

Khaled Abouzeid – Environment Agency Abu Dhabi

– Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Dr. Humaid Alkindi – Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) – WINNER

Doniella Mckoy , CBCP – Rabdan Academy

PROGRAM LEADER OF THE YEAR – NON PROFIT SECTOR

Mark Martin Bras – Vieques Love – WINNER

– Vieques Love – WINNER Efraim Wielgus – Columbia University Information Technology

PROGRAM LEADER OF THE YEAR – PRIVATE SECTOR

James Lodge , CBCP – Linklaters – WINNER

, CBCP – Linklaters – WINNER John Liuzzi , CBCP – Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

About DRI International:

Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 110+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies.

