DRI International Announces Winners of the 2024 DRI Awards of Excellence

13 Mar, 2024, 11:02 ET
NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience training, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 DRI Awards of Excellence for their achievements in the business continuity, disaster recovery, and crisis management fields.
The awards were revealed at a special gala event held during DRI2024, the annual conference, in New Orleans, LA, on Mar. 5, 2024.
"We have the privilege of hosting the hardest working and most dedicated professionals in the resilience community," said Chloe Demrovsky, DRI President and CEO. "The DRI Awards are a great opportunity to give them the spotlight they deserve."
Here is the complete list of finalists and winners:
PRODUCT/SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
- BDO
- Continuity Innovations
- Fusion Risk Management
- Infinite Blue – WINNER
- Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) Malaysia
- Riskonnect
- Veoci
TEAM OF THE YEAR
- Arab National Bank – Business Continuity Management – WINNER
- Dell Technologies – Enterprise Resiliency
- Mobily – Risk & Business Continuity Management
RESPONSE AND RECOVERY OF THE YEAR
- HCLTech – Crisis & Resilience Team
- TELUS – Emergency Response & Business Continuity (ERBC)
- TURKCELL GLOBAL BILGI – Enterprise Risk Management and BCM – WINNER
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
- Shanelle Barton – Halton Region
- Tyler Mitchell, CBCP – AHEAD LLC
- Alexa Saffelle, ABCP – BDO – WINNER
CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR
- Ilker Cankara – Saudi Aramco Safaniya Onshore Producing Department – WINNER
- Richard Colesante, CBCP – Protiviti
- Lisa Jones, MBCP – Control Risks
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Abdulrahman Alonaizan, CBCP
- David Halford
- Venkata Ramana Krothapalli, ABCP
- Greg Pinchbeck, CBCP
- Daman Sood
- Idamie Vincent
- Nina Wyatt – WINNER
PROGRAM LEADER OF THE YEAR – PUBLIC SECTOR
- Khaled Abouzeid – Environment Agency Abu Dhabi
- Dr. Humaid Alkindi – Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) – WINNER
- Doniella Mckoy, CBCP – Rabdan Academy
PROGRAM LEADER OF THE YEAR – NON PROFIT SECTOR
- Mark Martin Bras – Vieques Love – WINNER
- Efraim Wielgus – Columbia University Information Technology
PROGRAM LEADER OF THE YEAR – PRIVATE SECTOR
- James Lodge, CBCP – Linklaters – WINNER
- John Liuzzi, CBCP – Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
About DRI International:
Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 110+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies.
