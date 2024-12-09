DRI International Releases 10th Annual Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience education and certification, has published its tenth Annual Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report. The report provides an independent analysis of current and emerging risks as viewed by those directly involved in resilience management.

Supported by the DRI Future Vision Committee (FVC), a group of international thought leaders in the field, the report is based on a survey of resilience professionals across all industries and sectors.

"The annual Trends Report is a vital collection of data and insights from professionals from around the world," said Al Berman, DRI Treasurer and DRI Foundation President. "These reports represent the real concerns of our resilience community and act as a reliable guide."

"It has been fascinating to see this tenth Trends Report come together," said Lyndon Bird, DRI Chief Knowledge Officer and FVC Chair. "It's an opportunity to look back on a decade of shifting resilience priorities, how far we've come, and where we may be heading."

The 2024 Resilience Index identifies the year's top 10 operational resilience issues:

Cyber Events IT Disruptions Natural Disasters Financial Conditions Human Resource Issues Major Facility Incident Power Shortages Climate Change Increased Regulation Reputational Issues

The survey also focused on longer-term strategic issues. The topics of most concern for this year are "uncontrolled/unregulated use of artificial intelligence" and "lack of trust in organizations/institutions." However, the top emerging concern this year is "changing alliances and geo-political conflicts."

Reflecting these findings, this year's report also includes a special section on artificial intelligence (AI). It considers the origins and influence of AI in the business environment, and its implications for the future.

The report is available as a free download in the DRI Library (https://drii.org/crm/presentationlibrary – DRI login required; signup is free). It will be supplemented with the forthcoming 2025 Predictions Report, to be published in early January.

About DRI International:

Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 110+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies.

