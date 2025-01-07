DRI International Releases 10th Annual Predictions Report, Highlighting Risk and Resilience Trends for 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience training, has published its 10th Annual Predictions Report – resilience predictions for the profession, by the profession.

The report provides an in-depth look ahead to major global issues that resilience professionals may deal with in the coming year. It was developed by the DRI Future Vision Committee (FVC), a group of international thought leaders in the field.

"The Predictions Report is an invaluable publication for resilience professionals," said Alan Berman, DRI Treasurer and FVC member. "It's a guideline our community can use to help prepare their organizations."

"Each new year brings its own set of challenges – some we can expect, and some that are certainly a surprise," said Lyndon Bird, FVC Chair and DRI Chief Knowledge Officer. "From our research and experience, we can foresee a strong likely likelihood that 2025 will be a particularly bumpy year."

This year's predictions highlight:

The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel and their potential impacts for the surrounding regions

and and their potential impacts for the surrounding regions Increasing flooding severity

Global shifts in climate change policy

Political responses to immigration

Trade tariff policies and their possible economic effects

Cyber-attacks,

And much more

Additionally, the report looks back on the previous year's predictions and their accuracy, along with final thoughts from Bird touching on recent political and cultural shifts.

The report is available as a free download in the DRI Library (DRI login required; signup is free), as well as the FVC's recent Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report: https://drii.org/crm/presentationlibrary

