DRI International Releases 9th Annual Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report

DRI International

19 Dec, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience education and certification, has published its Ninth Annual Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report. The report provides an independent analysis of current and emerging risks as viewed by those directly involved in resilience management.

Supported by the DRI Future Vision Committee (FVC), a group of international thought leaders in the field, it is based on a survey of more than 500 professionals across all industries and sectors, the largest response in the report's history.

"The annual Trends Report gives us valuable insight into how the past year has shaped our profession, and how we can meet those challenges," said Chloe Demrovsky, DRI President and CEO.

"Once again we had an overwhelming response from professionals, providing us a highly detailed view of the current resilience landscape," said Lyndon Bird, DRI Chief Knowledge Officer and FVC Chair.

The 2023 Resilience Index identifies the year's top 10 operational resilience issues:

  1. Cyber events
  2. IT disruptions
  3. Financial Conditions
  4. Natural disasters
  5. Human resource issues
  6. Power shortages
  7. Major facilities incidents
  8. Infectious diseases
  9. Climate change
  10. Supply chain issues

The survey also focused on longer-term strategic issues. Much like previous years, the topics of most concern are "uncontrolled/unregulated emerging technologies" and "trust in organizations and institutions." However, the fastest growing concern is "lack of natural resources to sustain a modern economy."

This year also includes a special section on environment, social and governance (ESG). It considers the origins and influence of ESG, and how organizations are responding to the public's changing expectations.

The report is available as a free download in the DRI Library (https://drii.org/crm/presentationlibrary). It will be supplemented with the forthcoming 2024 Predictions Report, to be published in early January.

About DRI International:

Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 110+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies.

