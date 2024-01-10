DRI International Releases 9th Annual Predictions Report, Highlighting Risk and Resilience Trends in 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience training, has published its Ninth Annual Predictions Report – resilience predictions for the profession, by the profession.

The report provides an in-depth look ahead to major global issues that resilience professionals may deal with in the coming year. It was developed by the DRI Future Vision Committee (FVC), a group of international thought leaders in the field.

"Planning for the future is a core tenet of the resilience profession," said Chloe Demrovsky, DRI President and CEO. "The Predictions Report helps us start the year with an eye on what's coming, and while some topics may already be on our radar, there are always some surprising issues we may need to consider."

"While we can never predict exactly what the year will bring, but we believe 2024 will help define the years that follow," said Lyndon Bird, FVC Chair. "Compounding the possibilities in technology, geopolitics, the environment and other issues, this will also be a major election year across the globe, adding more weight to these matters." 

This year's predictions highlight:

  • Proposed climate change measures and potential backlash
  • Evolving perceptions on artificial intelligence
  • Power supply and demand crises
  • Increasing technology regulation in the European Union
  • Migration and other election issues,
  • And much more.

Download the free report from the DRI Library, as well as the FVC's Ninth Annual Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report: https://drii.org/crm/presentationlibrary

Findings from the reports will be discussed at DRI2024, DRI's annual conference for resilience and disaster recovery professionals, to be held in New Orleans, LA Mar. 3-6: conference.drii.org

About DRI International:
Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 110+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies.

