DRI International Welcomes the Resilience Community to Las Vegas for DRI2025 Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience education and certification, is proud to hold its next conference, DRI2025, on Feb. 2-5 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Since its first event in 2012, DRI's annual conferences have grown to become must-attend educational and networking experiences for those working in resilience professions. Each year, the conference builds on the responses of its participants to curate a program that speaks to the interests and needs of experienced business continuity professionals including sessions on cybersecurity, risk management, supply chain resilience, crisis management, and case studies from expert speakers.

"We're excited to return to Las Vegas, which has been a wonderful host city for several of our conferences now," said Alan Berman, Treasurer of DRI International and President of the charitable DRI Foundation. "Each year is an opportunity for resilience professionals to learn from each other and to develop new skills and strategies that are so vital for this field."

In addition to educational sessions, networking activities, and pre-conference courses, DRI2025 includes the DRI Foundation Auction Benefit as well as the Awards of Excellence Gala, which celebrates the leaders in business continuity and disaster recovery. The finalists will be announced on Dec. 13, with the winners to be revealed at this year's ceremony on Feb. 4.

Early registration pricing is available until Dec. 6. Additional information about the conference, including ticketing, accommodations, and program information, can be found at conference.drii.org.

About DRI International:

Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 110+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies. DRI offers 15 individual certifications, including the globally-recognized CBCP certification, and certifies organizations as resilient enterprises. DRI offers training programs ranging from introductory to masters level across a variety of specialties in multiple languages; online and in-person continuing education opportunities; and an annual conference dedicated to the resilience profession. DRI supports charitable activities through the DRI Foundation.

