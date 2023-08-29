Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Industry Analysis 2023-2027 by Card Type, Application, End-User, and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Forecast to 2027 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dried blood spot collection cards market is poised for impressive growth, driven by an upsurge in genetic disorders, birth defects, and the demand for illicit drug detection. The prevalence of infant mortality and the rising incidence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) are bolstering the adoption of dried blood spot collection cards for disease monitoring and treatment. Technological advancements, including major players launching novel products, are further propelling market expansion. For example, PerkinElmer, Inc. introduced a dried blood spot collection cards-based COVID-19 serology test.

Diverse Applications in Disease Management

The increasing utilization of dried blood spot collection cards in newborn screening for metabolic and genetic disorders is expected to fuel market growth. Additionally, these cards are pivotal in detecting HIV, contributing to their global demand. The cards' non-invasive and cost-effective nature, coupled with their efficacy in disease diagnosis, has amplified their popularity. The flexibility and preservation capabilities of dried blood spot collection cards are set to sustain their market growth trajectory.

Market Segmentation

The global dried blood spot collection cards market is segmented by card type, application, end-user, and region. Card types include Whatman 903, Ahlstrom 226, FTA, and others. Applications encompass newborn screening (NBS), infectious disease testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, forensics, and more. End-users comprise hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others. Geographically, North America leads, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, with the United States at the forefront of the market.

Prominent Market Players

Key contributors to the global dried blood spot collection cards market include QIAGEN NV, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Pall Corporation, Eastern Business Forms, Inc., Archimed Life Science GmbH, Centogene N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Whatman Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., and DBS System SA.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Outlook
7. North America Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Outlook
8. Europe Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Outlook
10. South America Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Pall Corporation
  • Eastern Business Forms, Inc.
  • Archimed Life Science GmbH
  • Centogene N.V.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Whatman Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
  • DBS System S.A.

