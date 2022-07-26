Drift Appoints Andrew Arocha as Chief Revenue Officer

"I am thrilled to join Drift at such an exciting stage and take the sales team to the next level—something I've done for other fast-growing tech companies over the course of my career," said Arocha. "I've witnessed first-hand the monumental advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning and know the market is ripe for Drift to capitalize. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves in service of Drift's incredible team and work with my counterparts across the company to grow Drift's entire revenue system."

Arocha brings over a decade of experience leading sales, business development and customer experience at some of the world's biggest tech brands, including Oracle, Adobe and SAP. Prior to joining Drift, Arocha was the Group Vice President for Oracle Marketing Cloud (OMC) where he oversaw OMC's strategic relationships, as well as North America OMC sales, renewals and business development. In each of his past roles, Arocha has been instrumental in helping companies realize their digital experience goals and will apply that same legacy at Drift.

"Andrew has an impressive track record of scaling organizations, which will be key as Drift continues to solidify our leadership in the digital experience category," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Drift. "He joins us at a pivotal moment in Drift's history and will be integral to Drift's market momentum. I look forward to working alongside Andrew, to harness the power of conversation and transform the way businesses buy from businesses."

Arocha's appointment as CRO comes shortly after Drift announced Scott Ernst as its new CEO and paves the way for the company's next phase of growth as the leading conversational experience platform for B2B businesses. In the last year, Drift reached a valuation of over $1 billion, serving 5,000+ customers and 600 employees with a presence in six global locations.

Andrew Arocha has over 10 years of experience leading sales, business development and customer experience organizations. Most recently, he was the Group Vice President for Oracle Marketing Cloud (OMC) where he oversaw OMC's strategic relationships and North America OMC sales, renewals and business development. Arocha also served as the group vice president of enterprise sales and area vice president, digital marketing at Adobe, as well as vice president of business user sales at SAP. Throughout his career, Arocha has had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest brands in the world to help them realize their digital experience goals. He currently resides in Dublin, Ohio with his wife and three children.

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

For more information, visit www.drift.com and follow @drift.

