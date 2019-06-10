Drift Launches the First Enterprise-Ready Video Platform Built to Start Conversations and Make Buying Easy

LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift , the world's leading conversational marketing platform, today announced the launch of Drift Video , the first enterprise-ready video platform built to start conversations and make B2B buying easy.

"Since starting Drift, we've said there are two mega-trends that would shape the future of B2B sales and marketing: messaging and video," said David Cancel, founder and CEO of Drift. "Over the last few years we've built an industry-leading messaging platform used by over 150,000 businesses, and now we're expanding our Conversational Marketing platform by adding video."

Video has exploded, and is now the number one way people spend time online, with Cisco projecting that by 2020 one million minutes of video will cross the internet every second, and by 2021, 82 percent of all internet traffic will be from video.

"We've spent the last year working on Drift Video and it was one of the main reasons for raising our Series C in April 2018," continued Cancel. "In looking at the market over that time, we saw that while there are many products that make it easy to create and share videos, none of them were built to help to start conversations and create a better buying experience. After a private beta with some great early customers, that's what we're bringing to market today with Drift Video."

"People are busy, and communication channels are cluttered, lacking personality and tone," said Drift Video customer Ryan Barry, CRO at Zappi. "Drift has yet again brought to life a solution that enables our teams to help our customers do their jobs better, break through the clutter and build up the part that makes our company unique -- us. Drift Video is simple to use, easy to track and is helping us shorten cycles, get the right meetings and optimize everyone's time. This is a must-have for B2B sales and marketing teams."

David Cancel announced Drift Video on-stage at HYPERGROWTH London alongside customers Gong and Sigstr.

With Drift Video, you can:

Easily record and share videos. All you have to do is download the chrome extension or mobile app , record a video, drop it in an email and hit send. It's that simple.

All you have to do is download the or , record a video, drop it in an email and hit send. It's that simple. Get real-time notifications. With Drift Video, you'll get a real-time notification on desktop and mobile when someone watches your video so you can reach out and say hello or follow-up at the perfect time.

With Drift Video, you'll get a real-time notification on desktop and mobile when someone watches your video so you can reach out and say hello or follow-up at the perfect time. Start a conversation right from your video. With Drift Video, you can hop right in and say hello while someone is watching your video so you don't have to wait for them to reply back to your email.

With Drift Video, you can hop right in and say hello while someone is watching your video so you don't have to wait for them to reply back to your email. Make your videos private and secure. You can set privacy settings to ensure your video can only be viewed by the person you want to see it. Drift Video also integrates with the leading single sign-on (SSO) apps including Okta, OneLogin, and Microsoft Azure so you can make sure all of your data is safe and secure.

Drift Video is 100% free and available today. For more information visit www.drift.com/video.

About Drift

Drift is the new way businesses buy from businesses. With its quickly evolving set of tools and playbooks, Drift is the world's leading conversational marketing platform, trusted by top enterprise businesses like Ellie Mae, GrubHub, InVision, Marketo, MongoDB, Okta, Outreach, Eventbrite, Vidyard, and over 150,000 other businesses. Sales and marketing teams rely on Drift to connect now with the customers who are ready to buy now. Based in Boston, Drift was founded by serial marketing technology entrepreneurs David Cancel and Elias Torres and is backed by leading venture capitalists including CRV, General Catalyst, and Sequoia. Learn more at www.drift.com .

