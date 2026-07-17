Driive Launches Dot, a Virtual Scheduler Built on a Real Scheduling Brain, Not Just Another Voice AI Answering Service

Dot combines conversational voice AI with Driive's drive-time-aware scheduling engine, so every call, form fill, and calendar request turns into an actual booked appointment, not just a message taken.

LINCOLN, Neb., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driive, the scheduling engine built for home service trades businesses, today announced the launch of Dot, a virtual scheduler designed to do more than answer the phone.

Most voice AI tools built for home service businesses can hold a conversation, but they stop there, passing along a message, a callback request, or a best guess at availability. Dot is built differently: every conversation runs on top of Driive's scheduling brain, giving it the same drive-time-aware logic that powers Driive's scheduling platform for scheduling teams. That means Dot doesn't just talk to a caller. It checks real technician availability, accounts for drive time between jobs, and books an appointment that actually fits the day.

"Voice AI without a scheduling brain is just a fancy answering machine," said Nick Small, CRO and Co-Founder of Driive. "Anyone can build a bot that sounds friendly on the phone. The hard part, the part that actually saves a business owner time and wins them the job, is knowing who's available, where they are, and what the schedule can actually absorb. That's what Dot does, because it runs on the same engine our scheduling teams already trust."

Dot works across calls, form fills, and calendar requests, plugging directly into the tools a home service business already runs on, and engaging leads and customers the moment they reach out. It books and reschedules appointments automatically, alongside the internal bookings a business's own team is entering into Driive's scheduling platform, without anyone needing to touch it. For home service businesses, where speed-to-lead can be the difference between winning and losing a job, Dot is designed to close that gap around the clock.

"We built Driive because scheduling teams in the trades were drowning in manual work just to get a job on the calendar," said Quinn Small, CEO and Co-Founder of Driive. "Dot is the natural next step, the same brain that speeds up our human schedulers, now available as a virtual scheduler that never sleeps."

Dot is available now to Driive customers and is being rolled out to home service businesses across HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, pest control, and more.

Key Facts

What it is: Dot is a virtual scheduler and AI booking agent that runs on Driive, a drive-time-aware scheduling engine built for home service trades businesses.

Dot is a virtual scheduler and AI booking agent that runs on Driive, a drive-time-aware scheduling engine built for home service trades businesses. What it replaces: Traditional voice AI answering services that take messages instead of booking real, drive-time-aware appointments.

Traditional voice AI answering services that take messages instead of booking real, drive-time-aware appointments. How it works: Dot handles calls, form fills, and calendar requests, and books directly into the same schedule a business's internal team uses inside Driive.

Dot handles calls, form fills, and calendar requests, and books directly into the same schedule a business's internal team uses inside Driive. Who it's for: Home service trades businesses, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, and more.

Home service trades businesses, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, and more. Availability: Live now for Driive customers, with rollout continuing across the home service trades.

Live now for Driive customers, with rollout continuing across the home service trades. Learn more: getdriive.com/dot

getdriive.com/dot Get a demo: getdriive.com/demo

About Driive

Driive is a drive-time-aware AI scheduling and booking platform built for home service trades businesses. Founded by Quinn Small (CEO), Nick Small (CRO), and Corey Collins (CTO), Driive gives scheduling teams a faster way to book jobs and gives businesses a virtual scheduler, Dot, that runs on the same engine to handle bookings automatically.

SOURCE Driive Inc.