Driivz Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative EV Charging and Energy Management Platform

"Driivz is a Software-as-a-Service company focusing on delivering EV charging management capabilities through its software platform for a richer customer experience. The software manages the EV charging network of tens of thousands of chargers used by over 400,000 drivers worldwide," said Nikhil Vinay Research Analyst. "Being open charge point protocol (OCPP)-compliant, Driivz is uniquely compatible with more than 120 charger types and can integrate with any third-party system."

The company's intelligent cloud-based platform spans EV operations, energy management, bespoke billing capabilities, home, public and workplace charging, and driver self-service tools to achieve a superior customer experience. With Driivz's open platform, EV owners can charge their vehicles anywhere an EV charger is available, irrespective of the service provider and EV manufacturers can easily integrate compatible hardware.

It also has a proprietary automated self-healing algorithm that remotely addresses up to 80 percent of operational problems related to EV chargers. By remotely identifying and fixing problems such as user errors and connectivity issues, and providing firmware updates across charging stations, Driivz's management platform prevents service interruptions.

"Driivz's platform is fully compliant with OCPP 2.0, which enables flexible charging based on algorithms that balance demand-supply. The company is the first to comply with ISO 15118, an international standard that enables the bidirectional charging of EVs, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology," noted Vinay. "Driivz has a global presence and offers its EV charging management platform in 17 countries worldwide. This large footprint and its future-readiness endow the company with a competitive edge in the European EV charging management industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Driivz Ltd.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Driivz's team of EV experts serve customers in 17 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, ElaadNL, ESB and Centrica. Driivz' platform manages tens of thousands of EV chargers in North America and Europe, which are used by more than 400,000 EV drivers.

