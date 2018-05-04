Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April

HOUSTON, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts Analytics, today announced the U.S. rig count for April 2018 was 1,147, up 52 (+5%) from March 2018, and up 176 (+18%) from April 2017. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.
- April U.S. land rig count: 1,099, up 46 (+4%) from the previous month and up 177 (+19%) from April 2017
- April U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 48, up 6 (+14%) from the previous month and down 1 (-2%) from April 2017
"On a month-over-month basis, the incremental growth in April's land rig count was driven entirely by continued ramp-up of drilling in 'traditional' oil formations versus natural gas formations. In fact, we saw that drilling activity that targeted natural gas formations actually fell slightly last month from the prior month," said S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan. "Regionally, the strength in Texas drilling activity came mainly from the Permian basis, though there was also boosted activity for liquids drilling in the Eagle Ford Shale basin."
Regarding non-land rigs, the April rise in U.S. inland waters was due in large part to new contracts on barge rigs.
"The Gulf of Mexico rig fleet is benefitting both from additional contracts as well as contract extensions," said S&P Global Platts Rig Analyst Trevor Crone.
S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts
|
Apr
|
Mar
|
Month
|
%
|
Apr
|
Variance
|
YOY %
|
Colorado
|
31
|
30
|
1
|
3%
|
31
|
0
|
0%
|
Louisiana
|
41
|
44
|
-3
|
-7%
|
44
|
-3
|
-7%
|
New Mexico
|
87
|
86
|
1
|
1%
|
56
|
31
|
55%
|
North Dakota
|
55
|
54
|
1
|
2%
|
47
|
8
|
17%
|
Oklahoma
|
143
|
138
|
5
|
4%
|
133
|
10
|
8%
|
Texas
|
567
|
531
|
36
|
7%
|
465
|
102
|
22%
|
Rest of U.S. Land
|
175
|
170
|
5
|
3%
|
146
|
29
|
20%
|
U.S. Land Subtotal
|
1,099
|
1,053
|
46
|
4%
|
922
|
177
|
19%
|
U.S. Inland Waters
|
11
|
8
|
3
|
38%
|
15
|
-4
|
-27%
|
U.S. Gulf of Mexico
|
37
|
34
|
3
|
9%
|
34
|
3
|
9%
|
U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico
|
48
|
42
|
6
|
14%
|
49
|
-1
|
-2%
|
Total U.S. Rig Count
|
1,147
|
1,095
|
52
|
5%
|
971
|
176
|
18%
CONTACT
Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com
About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.
S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drilling-activity-for-us-land-inland-waters-and-gulf-of-mexico-all-experienced-increases-in-april-300642725.html
SOURCE S&P Global Platts
Share this article