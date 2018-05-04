Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April

"On a month-over-month basis, the incremental growth in April's land rig count was driven entirely by continued ramp-up of drilling in 'traditional' oil formations versus natural gas formations. In fact, we saw that drilling activity that targeted natural gas formations actually fell slightly last month from the prior month," said S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan. "Regionally, the strength in Texas drilling activity came mainly from the Permian basis, though there was also boosted activity for liquids drilling in the Eagle Ford Shale basin."

Regarding non-land rigs, the April rise in U.S. inland waters was due in large part to new contracts on barge rigs.

"The Gulf of Mexico rig fleet is benefitting both from additional contracts as well as contract extensions," said S&P Global Platts Rig Analyst Trevor Crone.

S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts



Apr

2018 Mar

2018 Month

over

Month

Change %

Change

Apr

2017 Variance

Year

over

Year

(YOY) YOY %

Variance Colorado 31 30 1 3%

31 0 0% Louisiana 41 44 -3 -7%

44 -3 -7% New Mexico 87 86 1 1%

56 31 55% North Dakota 55 54 1 2%

47 8 17% Oklahoma 143 138 5 4%

133 10 8% Texas 567 531 36 7%

465 102 22% Rest of U.S. Land 175 170 5 3%

146 29 20% U.S. Land Subtotal 1,099 1,053 46 4%

922 177 19% U.S. Inland Waters 11 8 3 38%

15 -4 -27% U.S. Gulf of Mexico 37 34 3 9%

34 3 9% U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico 48 42 6 14%

49 -1 -2% Total U.S. Rig Count 1,147 1,095 52 5%

971 176 18%

