Drilling Tools International Corp. Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

HOUSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today reported 2024 first quarter results and reaffirmed its 2024 full year outlook.

DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $37 million in the first quarter of 2024. First quarter Tool Rental net revenue was approximately $30 million and Product Sales net revenue totaled $7 million. First quarter operating expenses were $31.8 million and operating income was $5.1 million. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income(1) for the first quarter were $3.1 million and $3.8 million, respectively. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $10.9 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $4.7 million. As of March 31, 2024, DTI had approximately $14 million of cash and cash equivalents, net debt of $11 million, and an undrawn $80 million ABL Credit Facility.

Wayne Prejean, CEO of DTI, stated, "We are pleased to report first quarter results that were in line with our expectations despite the current competitive and flat rig count environment. Highlights for the first quarter included entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP"); the closing of our Deep Casing Tools acquisition; and boosting our balance sheet by securing a new $25 million Term Loan, which was fully drawn as of March 31, 2024, and amending and extending our ABL Credit Facility. We are very excited about our growth opportunities organically and through acquisitions, both domestically and internationally, throughout 2024 and into 2025."

Prejean added, "We are reaffirming our full-year 2024 outlook. As we disclosed in our 2023 year-end earnings release, our current 2024 outlook includes our recent Deep Casing Tools acquisition's estimated impact on 2024 results but does not include any contributions from the pending acquisition of Superior Drilling Products. We will update 2024 guidance to include SDP once we close the transaction."

2024 Full Year Outlook

Revenue $170 million - $185 million Adjusted Net Income(1) $15.6 million - $21.9 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $50 million - $58.5 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 29 % - 32 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) $20 million - $25.5 million





(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures.





DTI's first quarter conference call can be accessed live via dial-in or webcast on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) by dialing 1- 201-389-0869 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via live webcast by logging onto the webcast at this URL address: https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available through May 17 by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13745745#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI now operates from 16 service and support centers across North America and maintains 7 international service and support centers across Europe and the Middle East. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the business combination and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DTI and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: (1) the demand for DTI's products and services, which is influenced by the general level activity in the oil and gas industry; (2) DTI's ability to retain its customers, particularly those that contribute to a large portion of its revenue; (3) DTI's ability to remain the sole North American distributor of the Drill-N-Ream; (4) DTI's ability to employ and retain a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers, including its key personnel; (5) DTI's ability to source tools and raw materials at a reasonable cost; (6) DTI's ability to market its services in a competitive industry; (7) DTI's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and manage the resulting growth of its business; (8) potential liability for claims arising from damage or harm caused by the operation of DTI's tools, or otherwise arising from the dangerous activities that are inherent in the oil and gas industry; (9) DTI's ability to obtain additional capital; (10) potential political, regulatory, economic and social disruptions in the countries in which DTI conducts business, including changes in tax laws or tax rates; (11) DTI's dependence on its information technology systems, in particular Customer Order Management Portal and Support System, for the efficient operation of DTI's business; (12) DTI's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including those related to the environment, greenhouse gases and climate change; (13) DTI's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (14) the potential for volatility in the market price of DTI's common stock; (15) the impact of increased legal, accounting, administrative and other costs incurred as a public company, including the impact of possible shareholder litigation; (16) the potential for issuance of additional shares of DTI's common stock or other equity securities; (17) DTI's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and (18) other risks and uncertainties separately provided to you and indicated from time to time described in filings and potential filings by DTI with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement with the SEC by the Company on May 12, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), and the information presented in DTI's annual report on Form 10-K filed March 29, 2024 (the "10-K"). Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management of DTI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to DTI's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Proxy Statement or the 10-K. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of each of DTI, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Proxy Statement and described in the 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Revenue, net:







Tool rental

$ 29,966

$ 32,276 Product sale

7,008

8,523 Total revenue, net

36,974

40,799 Operating costs and expenses:







Cost of tool rental revenue

7,001

8,137 Cost of product sale revenue

1,536

1,303 Selling, general, and administrative expense

17,942

18,423 Depreciation and amortization expense

5,365

5,015 Total operating costs and expenses

31,844

32,878 Income (loss) from operations

5,130

7,921 Other expense, net:







Interest expense, net

(182)

(573) Gain (loss) on sale of property

—

69 Loss on asset disposal

(9)

— Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

249

(33) Other income (expense), net

(1,125)

40 Total other expense, net

(1,067)

(497) Income before income tax expense

4,063

7,424 Income tax expense

(937)

(1,723) Net income

$ 3,126

$ 5,701 Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock

—

314 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 3,126

$ 5,387 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.11

$ 0.45 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.11

$ 0.29 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding*

29,768,568

11,951,137 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding*

29,768,568

19,677,507 Comprehensive income:







Net income

$ 3,126

$ 5,701 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

(511)

— Net comprehensive income

$ 2,615

$ 5,701









* Shares of legacy redeemable convertible preferred stock and legacy common stock have been retroactively restated to give effect to the Merger.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)













March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 14,050

$ 6,003 Accounts receivable, net

35,730

29,929 Inventories, net

11,441

5,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,231

4,553 Investments - equity securities, at fair value

1,137

888 Total current assets

65,589

46,408 Property, plant and equipment, net

70,596

65,800 Operating lease right-of-use asset

18,296

18,786 Goodwill

2,556

— Intangible assets, net

8,058

216 Deferred financing costs, net

864

409 Deposits and other long-term assets

992

879 Total assets

$ 166,951

$ 132,498 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 16,736

$ 7,751 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

8,442

10,579 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,965

3,958 Current maturities of long-term debt

5,000

— Total current liabilities

34,143

22,289 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

14,402

14,893 Long-term debt

20,000

— Deferred tax liabilities, net

6,893

6,627 Total liabilities

75,438

43,809 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14)







Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, shares authorized 500,000,000 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 29,768,568 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

3

3 Additional paid-in-capital

95,426

95,218 Accumulated deficit

(3,180)

(6,306) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(736)

(225) Total shareholders' equity

91,513

88,690 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 166,951

$ 132,498









* Shares of legacy redeemable convertible preferred stock and legacy common stock have been retroactively restated to give effect to the Merger.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 3,126

$ 5,701 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

5,365

5,015 Amortization of deferred financing costs

56

19 Non-cash lease expense

1,111

1,140 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

—

17 Provision for excess and obsolete property and equipment

66

117 Bad debt expense

(135)

334 Deferred tax expense

266

1,116 Loss (gain) on sale of property

—

(69) Loss on asset disposal

9

— Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

(249)

33 Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swap

—

105 Gross profit from sale of lost-in-hole equipment

(2,799)

(4,535) Stock-based compensation expense

208

0 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(1,839)

(1,675) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,723

713 Inventories, net

2,836

116 Operating lease liabilities

(1,067)

(1,086) Accounts payable

(2,848)

3,208 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(2,517)

(3,180) Net cash flows from operating activities

3,312

7,089 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

(18,261)

— Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

—

80 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(6,228)

(7,067) Proceeds from sale of lost-in-hole equipment

4,904

5,819 Net cash from investing activities

(19,585)

(1,168) Cash flows from financing activities:







Payment of deferred financing costs

(389)

— Proceeds from revolving line of credit

—

34043 Payments on revolving line of credit

—

(41,496) Proceeds from Term Loan

25,000

— Net cash from financing activities

24,611

(7,453) Effect of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rate

(291)

— Net Change in Cash

8,047

(1,532) Cash at Beginning of Period

6,003

2,352 Cash at End of Period

$ 14,050

$ 820 Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 58

$ 444 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 153

$ — Non-cash investing and financing activities:







ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 314

$ 1,360 Fair value of CTG liabilities assumed in CTG Acquisition

$ 2,636



Purchases of inventory included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 5,018

$ 1,575 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 4,482

$ 4,369 Undeclared Dividends

$ —

$ 314 Non-cash directors and officers insurance

$ 327

$ — Deferred financing fees included in accounts payable

$ 122

$ —



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income measures. Each of the metrics are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net earnings or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to supplement the GAAP measures in order to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures. We use Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a financial performance measure used for planning, forecasting, and evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to enable investors and others to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. As a performance measure, rather than a liquidity measure, the most closely comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (iv) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance.

We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share as the quotient of adjusted net income (loss) and diluted weighted average common shares. We believe that Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance on a diluted per share basis.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 3,126

$ 5,701 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense

937

1,723 Depreciation and amortization

5,365

5,015 Interest expense, net

182

573 Stock option expense

208

— Management fees

188

216 Loss (gain) on sale of property

—

(69) Loss on asset disposal

9

— Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(249)

33 Transaction expense

889

1,694 Other expense, net

236

(40) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,891

$ 14,846

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 3,126

$ 5,701 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense

937

1,723 Depreciation and amortization

5,365

5,015 Interest expense, net

182

573 Stock option expense

208

— Management fees

188

216 Loss (gain) on sale of property

—

(69) Loss on asset disposal

9

— Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(249)

33 Transaction expense

889

1,694 Other expense, net

236

(40) Gross capital expenditures

(6,228)

(7,067) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 4,664

$ 7,779

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 3,126

$ 5,701 Transaction expense

889

1,694 Income tax expense

937

1,723 Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ 4,952

$ 9,118 Adjusted Income tax expense

1,142

2,116 Adjusted Net Income

$ 3,810

$ 7,002 Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock

—

314 Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders

$ 3,810

$ 6,688 Adjusted Basic earnings per share

0.13

0.56 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share

0.13

0.36 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding*

29,768,568

11,951,137 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding*

29,768,568

19,677,507

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024













Low

High Net Income



$ 15,000

$ 21,000 Add (deduct)









Interest expense, net



2,000

2,300 Income tax expense



5,500

6,000 Depreciation and amortization

22,000

22,500 Management fees



600

1,000 Other expense



2,000

2,200 Stock option expense



2,100

2,300 Transaction expense



800

1,200 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 50,000

$ 58,500 Revenue



170,000

185,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin



29 %

32 %

















































Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024













Low

High Net Income



$ 15,000

$ 21,000 Add (deduct)









Interest expense, net



2,000

2,300 Income tax expense



5,500

6,000 Depreciation and amortization

22,000

22,500 Management fees



600

1,000 Other expense



2,000

2,200 Stock option expense



2,100

2,300 Transaction expense



800

1,200 Gross capital expenditures

(30,000)

(33,000) Adjusted Free Cash Flow



$ 20,000

$ 25,500























Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024













Low

High Net income (loss)



$ 15,000

$ 21,000 Transaction expense



$ 800

$ 1,200 Income tax expense



5,500

6,000 Adjusted Income Before Tax



$ 21,300

$ 28,200 Adjusted Income tax expense

5,700

6,300 Adjusted Net Income



$ 15,600

$ 21,900

