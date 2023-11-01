Drinkubator Selects AdAdapted To Provide Spirits Brand Clients With White Label Media Solution

Drinkubator is now utilizing AdAdapted's self-service "Direct" media solution to get its clients branded products onto shopping lists to drive stronger campaigns.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdAdapted, an advertising technology solution that turns pre-shop intent into awareness and action, and Drinkubator, a spirits marketing and strategy consultancy, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, enabling Drinkubator to provide its clients with quick-turn, high-impact advertising solutions fitting the regulatory requirements of the alcohol industry.

Drinkubator has worked with AdAdapted for the last two years, increasing its investment in AdAdapted media by more than 400% in the previous 12 months. The latest development to employ AdAdapted's self-service "Direct" media platform will give Drinkubator and its clients even greater flexibility and speed in launching marketing campaigns.

"As we continue to expand our partnership with AdAdapted, we're thrilled to offer our spirits brand clients a proven white-label media solution," said Kyle Groth, President of Drinkubator. "AdAdapted technology allows our brands to capture high-intent consumers while navigating the unique regulatory landscape of the alcohol industry, providing our clients with the latest and most impactful advertising tools. It's a win-win for Drinkubator and our Clients."

AdAdapted launched its self-service "Direct" offering in 2021 to provide brands and agencies with an advertising technology option to fit any budget. AdAdapted Direct has more than doubled in size since 2022, including numerous always-on branded campaigns, indicating the offering is solving a need for clients for easy-to-use, results-driven advertising options.

"The evolution of our Drinkubator partnership has been fantastic to watch and this latest expansion provides even greater value for their client's ad dollars," said Mike Pedersen, CEO of AdAdapted. "AdAdapted Direct has proven to be a game-changer in the self-serve ad tech landscape. Its growth is a testament to our commitment to delivering scalable advertising tools for brands and agencies."

AdAdapted and Drinkubator's expanded partnership demonstrates enhanced advertising solutions available to the alcohol and CPG industry. This expansion, leveraging AdAdapted's self-service platform, continues to bolster Drinkubator's ability to provide spirits brand clients with performance-oriented ad solutions.          

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is an advertising technology solution that turns pre-shop intent into awareness and action by getting branded products onto shopping lists and into carts. The company's offerings for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers range from managed-service to self-service and SaaS solutions, shopping list to eCommerce, and video to display. With more than 110 million U.S. shoppers using mobile devices for their grocery lists, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering that uses intent-based targeting, providing the easiest, most efficient way to reach active verified shoppers — exactly when they decide what to buy.

About Drinkubator

Drinkubator specializes in elevating the digital presence and market positioning of select brands within the spirits industry. The Drinkubator team comprises brand builders, strategists, and digital experts who have honed their craft over 50+ years in the spirits sector. They are dedicated to helping brands capitalize on innovative solutions that drive consumer engagement, stimulate trial, and encourage purchase and repurchase, ultimately leading to increased case sales and heightened enterprise value.

