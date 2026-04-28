Drip Capital Surpasses $9 Billion in Trade Transactions as SMBs Navigate Shifting Global Supply Chains

Targets a 25% increase in business volumes in 2027

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drip Capital, a global financial technology company building infrastructure for trade finance and B2B commerce, has crossed $9 billion in trade finance transactions since its founding in 2016. The milestone comes as American small and mid-market businesses face a more complex cross-border trade environment, with tariff shifts, supplier diversification away from China, and tighter bank lending all reshaping how growing businesses manage working capital.

SMBs continue to face a substantial working capital gap, with traditional banks pulling back on small business lending and alternative lenders increasingly unable to meet the scale or speed that global trade requires. At the same time, reshuffled supply chains are adding new uncertainty around lead times, supplier payments, and buyer reliability. Drip Capital addresses these challenges with collateral-free financing products built specifically for businesses engaged in cross-border trade.

The company facilitated approximately $2 billion in trade transactions in FY25-26 alone and is targeting more than $11 billion+ in cumulative transactions by 2027, with the US market expected to be a significant driver of that growth.

"US SMBs today are navigating one of the most disruptive periods for global trade in decades, with sourcing shifts, tariff uncertainty, and a tightening credit environment all hitting at once," said Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and CEO of Drip Capital. "They need a partner that can move at the speed their business requires, without the collateral demands of a traditional bank. Crossing the $9 billion milestone reflects the trust businesses around the world have placed in us, and we are expanding our US footprint to support more businesses as they rebuild their supply chains and pursue new market opportunities."

Technology has been central to Drip Capital's growth and to its ability to serve a segment that has been historically underserved. Nearly a decade of cross-border trade data now powers proprietary AI and machine learning models that underwrite risk, verify trade documents, and assess buyer and supplier reliability in real time, enabling approvals in 24 to 48 hours, a process that typically takes weeks. This technology-first approach has allowed Drip Capital to scale transaction volume without a proportional increase in operational cost, making it economically viable to serve small and mid-market businesses that banks often find too small or too complex to underwrite profitably.

Alongside its trade finance business, Drip Capital also operates a B2B commerce platform that connects growing businesses with verified global buyers and suppliers. The platform helps companies identify trade partners, manage cross-border transactions, and participate in international supply chains. Together with financing, this gives US businesses a single entry point to both find and fund their trade, reflecting Drip Capital's broader role in building modern infrastructure for trade finance and B2B commerce.

About Drip Capital

Drip is a financial technology company building modern infrastructure to make trade finance and B2B commerce easy and accessible for small businesses worldwide. Its AI native, predictive underwriting and processing engine streamlines credit assessment and automates end-to-end transaction workflows. To date, Drip has facilitated more than $9 billion in cross-border trade for 11,000+ businesses across 100+ countries.

Working to close the $1.8 trillion global trade finance gap, Drip enables small and midsize businesses to trade with confidence across borders. The company has built a strong partner ecosystem — including leading capital providers such as Barclays, TD Bank, and the IFC, as well as logistics firms, insurance brokers, and B2B invoicing platforms — to expand distribution and impact. Drip is backed by global investors including Accel, Sequoia, Wing VC, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Y Combinator.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dripcapital.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824404/Drip_Capital_logo.jpg

SOURCE Drip Capital