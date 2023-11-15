Drip Drop Distro Announces Premiere of Digital Podcast: Drip Drop Podddcast

An Intriguing Listen on The Empire of Second Chances

BOISE, Idaho , Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drip Drop Distro, a trailblazing force in the distribution/wholesale realm, proudly announces the official launch of its much-anticipated podcast, the Drip Drop Podddcast, setting the stage for a riveting auditory experience that promises to captivate listeners far and wide.

Drip Drop Distro invites audiences to dive headfirst into a world of unique perspectives, engaging conversations and the delightful rhythm of life. The inaugural episode lays the foundation for what promises to be an exciting journey through the diverse landscapes of culture, creativity and human experience.

In the debut episode, Drip Drop Distro owners Douglas Campbell, Matthew "Motu" Nu'uvali and Troy Palmer join host Mikey Bean as they explore a wide range of topics, seamlessly blending humor, insight and genuine curiosity. Listeners are in for a treat as the hosts navigate through discussions that touch on everything from their own personal journeys, to the latest trends, as well as profound societal issues, all with a distinctive Drip Drop Distro twist.

Troy Palmer, the dynamic and visionary CEO and Co-Founder of Drip Drop Distro, is the first to share. His journey from humble beginnings to leading a thriving business – even while incarcerated – is a testament to his resilience, determination and commitment to building a brighter future for himself, his business and those who have faced adversity like him.

Under Palmer's leadership, Drip Drop Distro achieved remarkable growth, doubling its sales year over year. This impressive growth was accomplished without any traditional bank financing, as they faced hurdles due to the nature of the industry and their past legal issues. Palmer takes immense pride in his role in rebuilding his life after a period of incarceration, displaying unwavering determination and a positive outlook.

"Everybody at Drip Drop Distro has the attitude that we're going to work as hard as we have to get the job done," said Palmer. "We're all people that were given second, third and fourth chances in life. That's what makes Drip Drop Distro so special and why I have all the faith in our team to be successful."

The next guest is Co-founder, President and driving force behind Drip Drop Distro, Douglas Campbell. Campbell is an entrepreneur with an unyielding spirit, an unwavering commitment to giving second chances, and a deep appreciation for the value of family. With a diverse background that started with a successful career in real estate, Campbell has carved a unique path in the counterculture industry, showcasing his ability to adapt and thrive in the face of challenges.

Campbell's journey is marked by determination and innovation. He and his partners, Troy Palmer and Matthew "Motu" Nu'uvali, have taken their business from the ground up, navigating the complex landscape of an industry rife with regulations and competition. Their teamwork and resilience have played a pivotal role in their success, supported by a dedicated team that includes individuals who have also overcome personal adversities.

"The difference between Drip Drop and our competitors is that we care and look after our employees as if they were our own family," explains Campbell. "One of the biggest accomplishments that Troy and I were able to achieve is offering full health benefits and profit sharing to all our employees. There's not a lot of people in this industry that are our size that even offer that, and we believe that distinguishes us from the rest of our competitors. In fact, we're about to launch internally an expanded employee benefits package that includes a 401K plan, HSA/FSA plan, and much more."

Concluding the list of guest appearances is self-taught salesman, entrepreneur and business leader Matthew "Motu" Nu'uvali. From a challenging start, he has risen to become a VP and Partner at Drip Drop Distro. Nu'uvali's journey began with adversity when he found himself incarcerated at the young age of 19. However, upon his release at 24, he made a firm commitment to focus on himself.

"One of the most amazing things about coming to Drip Drop was watching Troy and Doug work," added Nu'uvali. "For me it's been an amazing journey watching these two because they have amazing work ethic. Doug is one of the best salesmen I've met in my life, and Troy's ability to lead and guide people has helped me grow tremendously."

At Drip Drop Distro, Motu focuses on expanding the company's presence from its roots in independent and cash-and-carry markets into the mainstream. He plays a pivotal role in diversifying Drip Drop Distro's product portfolio, including the acquisition of Rhino Rush in 2021. With his dedication and strategic thinking, he has led Drip Drop Distro to significant growth and profitability, propelling the company to new heights.

As the podcast gains momentum, Drip Drop Distro promises thought-provoking discussions and an exploration of the counterculture industry and e-commerce distribution. With a commitment to authenticity and a touch of humor, the hosts invite listeners to join them on this thrilling adventure.

The Drip Drop Distro podcast is currently available on Drip Drop Distro's official YouTube channel. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of the conversation — subscribe, listen and embark on a journey of discovery with Drip Drop Distro.

Born from resilience in 2017, Drip Drop Distro is a unique, rapidly growing wholesale/distribution company that builds brands into powerhouses. The company is built on the foundation of second chances, comprised of individuals from all walks of life. There is no shortage of heart or hustle in the organization. Beyond collaborations with established brands, Drip Drop Distro takes pride in building its own distinctive lifestyle branded products – all at a competitive price without sacrificing quality. Explore Drip Drop Distro's lineup of "Premium Brands That Sell" at dripdropdistro.com.

