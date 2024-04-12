Drip Drop Distro Unveils New Website: Elevating the Online Shopping Experience for Wholesale Buyers

The sleek and contemporary design provides users with a visually appealing interface that simplifies the browsing experience. With intuitive navigation menus and streamlined categories, finding desired products is now easier than ever before.

Drip Drop Distro is also excited to introduce a seamless account registration process, ensuring that customers can create accounts quickly and effortlessly. As the first exclusive offer, first time users who create an account can enjoy a 10% discount on their first order by using the code "DDDNEW10" at checkout.

Buyers are encouraged to discover the latest additions to the company's diverse product lineup from major brands like HUSH Kratom, Rhino Rush, GRAV, Paperboiz and Loose Leaf, including new releases and trending items that cater to evolving consumer preferences. With a focus on quality and innovation, Drip Drop Distro continues to carefully curate a selection of brands that resonate with customers.

The redesigned website also eliminates the lengthy checkout processes, offering a faster and more efficient experience, allowing customers to complete their purchases with just a few clicks.

Kyle Sievert, Drip Drop Distro's Chief Sales Officer, elaborates, "We are proud to have created a website that better serves our customers, including features like unlocking access to exclusive offers and promotions available only to registered users. It will also allow buyers to stay up-to-date on the latest deals and discounts to maximize savings on their favorite products."

Drip Drop Distro also plans on introducing additional features in the coming months to further enhance the online shopping experience. These upcoming additions include a rewards program, a customer service chat widget and "Word on the Street" media resource page. Even more impressive, dripdropdistro.com will soon unveil the most comprehensive compliance resource in the industry, providing an easy-to-use resource for customers to ensure they are fully compliant with all federal, state and local regulations.

"Our team worked tirelessly to blend sleek design with intuitive functionality when revitalizing this website," adds Marty Murley, V.P. of Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, of Drip Drop Distro. "We're proud to have crafted an online experience that not only reflects the essence of Drip Drop Distro but sets a new standard for the industry."

About Drip Drop Distro

Established in 2014, Drip Drop Distro embodies the essence of 'drip' beyond mere swagger – it's a company built on the foundation of second chances, comprised of individuals from all walks of life. Originating in the vaping scene, then expanding into an array of other categories, the company has crafted standout brands showcasing innovative disruption. From humble beginnings to expansive Boise warehouses and a devoted team of over 30, the company stands as a testament to resilience. Their mission is clear: to lead as the premier distributor in counterculture and smoke shop industries. Explore more at www.dripdropdistro.com.

