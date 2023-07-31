Drip Irrigation and Sprinkler Systems Lead US Lawn & Garden Watering Market

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Lawn & Garden Watering Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the US lawn & garden watering market was valued at over $1.3 billion. The report provides complete information regarding consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of lawn & garden watering products in the US.

The residential sector dominates the lawn & garden watering market. In the residential sector, sprinkler systems are the most popular type of watering products. Additionally, the choice of products varies depending on the type and purpose of lawns and gardens. Major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US lawn & garden watering market to gain access to commercially launched products.

Key Market Highlights:

The residential sector segment is the largest market for lawn & garden watering products. The segment comprises renters, homeowners, and landlords responsible for maintaining lawns and gardens on private property.

According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals, nearly 81% of Americans have lawns, and about 79% believe that a lawn is an important feature while renting or buying a home.

Drip irrigation is a popular choice in the US. It offers several benefits over traditional methods, including increased plant health, water conservation, versatility, and cost-effectiveness.

Water usage is a major concern in the lawn & garden watering industry. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an average American family uses nearly 320 gallons of water daily, about 30% of the water used for outdoor uses. Also, more than half of the outdoor water is used for watering lawns & gardens.

The lawn & garden watering products are purchased based on their function and price. In addition, durability and ease of use are other significant factors when buying watering solutions. For instance, several users are unsatisfied with expandable hoses that burst, conventional hoses that kink and tear, hose reels that leak and break, and other functional breakdowns.

In the US, the watering products industry is relatively mature and highly dependent on weather and seasons. In addition, nearly 85% of sales occur between April and August. Therefore, the demand for products could fluctuate significantly depending on the weather conditions. For instance, if the weather is too dry or too rainy, the sale of watering products will decline.

Report Segmentation:



Product (Revenue)

Sprinkler Systems

Hoses

Drip Irrigation Systems

Watering Cans

Control Type (Revenue)

Automatic

Manual

Distribution Channel (Revenue)

Offline

Online

End-user (Revenue)

Residential

Commercial

Companies Profiled:



Key Vendors

Husqvarna

Rain Bird

Fiskars

US Wire & Cable Corporation

Melnor

Other Prominent Vendors

Teknor Apex

Swan Products

Hunter Industries

The Toro Company

Dramm Corporation

Nelson Irrigation

Netafim USA

AMES Companies

Suncast Corporation

DIG Corporation

