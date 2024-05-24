DripDrop® Hydration Goes All in on Austin to Beat Summer's Extreme Heat

Brand to deploy "Thirst Responders" to give away over 300,000+ product samples

to local NGOs and at community events

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Austin knows how to remain effortlessly cool even as summer temperatures climb. That's why DripDrop, the fast-growing electrolyte drink mix, is fueling locals' penchant for fun and performance by making sure that wherever there's a need to stay hydrated - whether it's athletes giving their all out on the field, first responders rushing to the aid of their community, or people staying on top of their fitness game - the city of Austin is covered.

DripDrop is going all-in on Austin to make the case for fast hydration. This month, the brand is deploying "Thirst Responders," hand-selected brand ambassadors who are going to deliver the fast-acting power of DripDrop, to events and hotspots throughout the city. Powered by a mobile Hydration Station - the Thirst Responders will be on hand providing samples of DripDrop at a variety of locations each week.

DripDrop is going all-in on Austin to make the case for fast hydration. Post this

As part of its foray into Austin, the brand is also unveiling new billboards and transit ads throughout the city featuring the Gotta Have My Drip creative which launched in March of this year. The ads feature Peloton instructor Kirsten Ferguson, who headlines the new brand campaign. DripDrop also hosted its annual company meeting in Austin this month, which included a day of service to give back to the community. DripDrop employees worked on a project with Austin Parks Foundation to support clean-up efforts at Onion Creek Park, and with Caritas to pack Care Kits (which include DripDrop) for those in need.

"DripDrop was created by a doctor on a humanitarian aid mission, and our origin story continues to guide everything we do to get more people to see for themselves how fast DripDrop works, and how great it tastes," said John Shea, CMO of DripDrop. "We're sending our Thirst Responders to events that bring people together to build community and have fun. Our goal this summer is to keep our friends in Austin properly hydrated, and to support the work of local organizations that are looking out for the city's most vulnerable communities."

As a Public Benefit company, DripDrop advances its mission to combat dehydration by providing in-kind product donations and monetary aid to organizations that help people in need. In Austin, DripDrop is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to provide products at all of their Austin builds in 2024. Additionally, DripDrop is partnering with The Salvation Army Texas Division, for the second year in a row, to provide in-kind donations to support their efforts across the state throughout the summer.

"The Salvation Army is grateful to DripDrop for their generous support of our work during times of disaster and crisis. Providing hydration and meals to those affected by the immediate impact of a storm or disaster is an important part of our ministry and service. Dehydration is a common challenge during disaster response, affecting both survivors and first responders. The DripDrop sticks have proved to be a great addition to the items and support we provide," said Alvin Migues, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Director, Texas.

The Dangers of Extreme Heat

Every year, more than 1,200 people in the U.S. die from extreme heat (Link: Centers for Disease Control). According to the CDC, extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related death among Americans. Vulnerable people like the elderly, children, and unhoused people are at heightened risk of injury or death as temperatures reach dangerously high levels. Proper hydration, and access to cooling stations, are critical for staying safe during the summer months.

DripDrop is proud to support the work of local organizations who are working to swiftly and effectively help communities in need receive the care and support they need during summer, and throughout the year.

The DripDrop® Difference

DripDrop provides superior hydration that works 2 times faster and more effectively than water alone. Its ORS (oral rehydration solution) science-based formula activates a hydration shortcut, accelerating fluid and electrolyte absorption. And unlike other electrolyte drink mixes, it tastes great.

Its unique formula delivers fast hydration with 3 times more sodium electrolytes and half the sugar of the leading sports drink, plus essential vitamins for optimized daily hydration and wellness.

What we're made of matters:

3X electrolytes vs. the leading sports drink

vs. the leading sports drink ½ the sugar vs. the leading sports drink

vs. the leading sports drink Optimal Sodium : Glucose Ratio for faster hydration

for faster hydration Low Osmolarity to enable rapid absorption

to enable rapid absorption Contains Magnesium which supports optimal rehydration

which supports optimal rehydration Contains Zinc + Vitamin C for added immune support

DripDrop is available at DripDrop.com and at Amazon.com as well as many retailers throughout the country.

About DripDrop®

DripDrop is an oral rehydration solution (ORS) invented by Dr. Eduardo Dolhun while on life saving humanitarian aid missions across the globe. It was created for fast hydration in the most challenging circumstances where IVs were not an option. DripDrop is a breakthrough in hydration, designed for both speed and taste to deliver the fastest hydration possible, and is trusted by doctors, firefighters, professional athletes, and the U.S. Military. DripDrop provides fast hydration for exercise, heat, performance, travel, sleep, and wellness. As a Public Benefit Corporation, DripDrop is committed to defeating dehydration and each purchase generates life-saving donations and hands-on support across the globe. For more information, or to find a store that carries DripDrop, visit www.dripdrop.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE DripDrop