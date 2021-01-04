Drive Safe Georgia Contest Invites Georgia Teens to Create TV Message About Dangers of Speeding

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens from throughout the state of Georgia are being invited to help spread the word about the dangers of speeding in the fifth annual Drive Safe Georgia PSA Contest, sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation in partnership with the Georgia Office of Highway Safety.

Georgia teens can submit ideas for a 30-second public service announcement about speeding. The winner will receive $2,000 and the chance to work remotely with an Emmy Award-winning director to film the winning concept for a TV public service announcement that will air on more than 160 TV stations nationwide. One runner-up will receive $1,000.

Teens who live in Georgia can enter by sending a script or descriptive paragraphs for a TV ad that reminds teens and people of all ages of the dangers of speeding. Entries are being accepted through March 22, 2021.

"Speeding can be so much more than a ticket and a fine," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit that promotes safe driving behavior. "It's a dangerous behavior that's becoming more common as roads and highways are less crowded during the pandemic."

"Education is one of the key components in stopping risky driving behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and the failure to wear a seat belt," said Allen Poole, Director of the Georgia Office of Highway Safety. "The Drive Safe Georgia Contest allows the participating students to produce messages that will not only influence their driving behaviors but also the driving behaviors of their peers."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that speed is a factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes, killing some 9,700 people every year and causing tens of thousands of injuries. More than 1,500 people died in traffic crashes in Georgia in 2018.

Information about the Drive Safe Georgia PSA Contest, including contest rules and entry form, can be seen at https://www.nrsf.org/contests/drive-safe-georgia

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for nearly 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF produces documentaries, educational programs and public service campaigns for use in safety, educational and enforcement programs by police, teachers, traffic safety agencies, healthcare professionals, youth advocacy groups and other government and grass-roots agencies. NRSF programs, which are free, deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org

Media Contact: David Reich 914 325-9997

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation

