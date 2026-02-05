DriveCentric and automotiveMastermind® Expand Bi-Directional Data Integration to Power Smarter Dealer Engagement

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveCentric, the modern CRM and engagement platform built for today's dealerships, and automotiveMastermind, the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation for automotive retailers, today announced the next phase of their strategic partnership.

This expanded integration delivers a more unified customer experience by allowing dealership teams to work within one system, while customer, deal, and activity data remain continuously synchronized across both platforms. The result is a single, consistent customer record that aligns predictive intelligence with real-time sales and engagement.

"Dealers don't need more tools and screens; they need technology partners that help reduce technology bloat through tighter integrations," said Matt Leone, CEO of DriveCentric. "Our deep integration with automotiveMastermind puts that philosophy into action by pairing Mastermind's industry-leading predictive insights with DriveCentric's engagement platform. The result is clean, actionable intelligence unified within DriveCentric's customer record and directly powering our Genius AI products."

At the core of the enhancement is a two-way data exchange that automatically syncs customer engagement history, lead status, notes, tasks, and deal status between DriveCentric and automotiveMastermind. Within DriveCentric, teams gain direct access to automotiveMastermind's Behavior Prediction Score® (BPS) and Behavior Drivers, enabling smarter prioritization, more personalized outreach, and stronger follow-up. Those same insights help inform DriveCentric's automation and AI-powered engagement tools.

"Predictive intelligence is only valuable when sales teams can turn insights into sold and delivered vehicles," said Aaron Baldwin, President of Marketing & Sales Solutions . "By deepening our integration with DriveCentric, we're helping dealers act on our data, move faster, reduce friction, and engage customers without forcing their teams to juggle systems."

As part of the expanded partnership, eligible dealers can not only view customer-specific OEM Private Incentives directly within DriveCentric, but also desk deals using those incentives. The bi-directional integration also brings automotiveMastermind's Behavior Prediction Score (BPS) and Behavior Drivers directly into DriveCentric, alongside detailed marketing campaign activity. This shared visibility allows DriveCentric users and its Genius AI products to understand what was sent to each customer, how they engaged, and what actions followed. That same customer activity from DriveCentric flows back into automotiveMastermind, continuously strengthening its machine-learning models and delivering even more accurate predictive insights for mutual customers.

The enhanced bi-directional integration is available now to DriveCentric and automotiveMastermind customers.

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric is a modern automotive CRM and engagement platform that helps dealerships sell more cars by replacing rigid workflows with real-time customer engagement, faster decisions, and full visibility across the dealership. For more information, visit www.drivecentric.com .

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, driving value through Actionable Intelligence and personalized experiences. The organization's proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach, and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.automotivemastermind.com .

