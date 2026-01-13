DriveCentric and NCC Announce Enhanced Integration to Simplify Dealership Credit Process

New embedded experience brings full NCC credit visibility directly inside the DriveCentric CRM

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveCentric, the modern CRM and engagement platform built for automotive dealerships, today announced an enhanced integration with National Credit Center (NCC), a leading automotive credit and compliance platform. The expanded integration embeds the key capabilities from NCC's Complete Credit™ platform inside DriveCentric, giving dealerships complete visibility into credit applications, reports, and compliance details without leaving the CRM.

Credit is one of the most critical and time-sensitive steps in the sales process, yet it is often slowed by system switching, incomplete applications, and disconnected workflows between Sales, BDC, and F&I. With this enhanced integration, DriveCentric and NCC remove that friction by centralizing the credit workflow where dealership teams already work: on the customer record.

"Dealerships shouldn't have to fight their systems to move a deal forward," said Matt Leone, CEO of DriveCentric. "By embedding the NCC experience directly into DriveCentric, we're helping teams move faster, reduce rework, and stay compliant, all without changing how they operate day to day."

Previously, DriveCentric users could initiate NCC credit pulls from within the CRM, but full visibility required navigating outside the platform. The enhanced integration brings NCC's interface into DriveCentric, allowing dealership teams to view applications, credit reports, summaries, and compliance information in one unified process. Required fields are clearly flagged to help prevent incomplete or invalid credit submissions, reducing delays and rework.

The result is improved alignment across departments, faster decision-making, and a smoother experience for both dealership staff and customers.

"NCC has always focused on seamlessly helping dealers manage credit accurately and with full compliance," said Brian Skutta, President and CEO of NCC. "This deeper integration with DriveCentric extends that mission by making our proprietary Complete Credit experience more accessible and easier to act on within the dealership's core system."

The DriveCentric + NCC integration is designed to support busy dealership teams by simplifying one of the most complex parts of the sale. Sales, BDC, and F&I teams all see the same credit information in real time, enabling smoother handoffs, fewer mistakes, and greater confidence throughout the deal process.

The enhanced integration is available now to DriveCentric dealers using NCC.

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric is a modern automotive CRM and engagement platform that helps dealerships sell more cars by replacing rigid workflows with real-time customer engagement, faster decisions, and full visibility across the dealership. www.drivecentric.com

About NCC

With offices in Austin, TX, Bettendorf, IA, Kansas City, MO, and Las Vegas, NV, NCC has been a trusted partner in credit-driven retailing for automotive dealerships for nearly three decades. We combine a powerful credit and compliance engine with a fully integrated CRM/Desking platform to drive maximum profitability. Our focus on innovation, user-friendly products, and dependable systems-- supported by a dedicated account management team-- has solidified our reputation as a leader in the industry. www.nccdirect.com

Media Contact:

Audrey Fusz

DriveCentric, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE DriveCentric