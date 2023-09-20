DriveLine Powers Precision Advertising with Groundbreaking Visitation Audience Solutions, Now Available on the Industry's Largest Data Connectivity Platform

Built on Geo-Behavioral Consumer Data, Integration with LiveRamp Allows Marketers to Harness the Power of Visitation-Based Audience Intelligence for Targeted Advertising

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveLine, a cutting-edge audience intelligence solution, announces the availability of its custom audience segments on LiveRamp's partner network, named Google Cloud's "Global Industry Tech Partner of the Year".

By leveraging LiveRamp's data connectivity and identity resolution capabilities, LiveRamp's active user base can now access, target and reach the DriveLine custom visitation audiences relevant to their mobile advertising campaign KPIs.

"DriveLine's integration with LiveRamp represents a significant milestone in our journey to deliver highly targeted custom audiences from high impact audience intelligence," says Peter Sayer, CEO of DriveLine. "Audiences built on movement, or visitation, serve as a gateway to forging meaningful connections with consumers, shifting from engagement to conversion driven strategy."

Powered by precise location-intelligence, DriveLine leverages the spatial context of their consumers, including their physical movements and interactions with specific locations. LiveRamp allows brands and agencies that leverage programmatic platforms an easy way to access the most targeted audiences for high-impact advertising helping marketers create, target and reach relevant custom audiences across 250 million mobile devices.

On October 19th at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET, DriveLine will be hosting a joint webinar "Reach Audiences That Matter," a fireside chat designed to help marketing teams understand how to harness the power of custom audience creation. To register for FREE and learn more visit: REGISTRATION PAGE.

For more information about DriveLine's integration with LiveRamp and its impact on the future of audience intelligence, visit www.driveline.ai or contact us at [email protected] .

DriveLine is a groundbreaking audience intelligence solution for brands and agencies looking to reach mobile-first audiences, revolutionize their audience targeting strategy and future-proof paid media outcomes. With DriveLine, marketers can create, target and reach relevant custom audiences across 250 million mobile devices, and gain actionable insights on their audience movement and behavior without the use of any personally identifiable information.

DriveLine solves the problem of diminishing audience insights and targeting capabilities due to privacy concerns and walled gardens, and enables businesses to reach relevant target audiences through mobile display and video advertising. Learn more at: www.driveline.ai .

