Driven Brands Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company, at its discretion, to repurchase up to $50 million of its common shares outstanding through March 31, 2025. The share repurchase will be funded through a combination of cash on hand, cash flow from operations, and the Company's revolving line of credit. 

Share repurchases under the authorization may be effected on behalf of the Company through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, including pursuant to SEC trading rules. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares, if any, that may be repurchased by the Company. The timing and extent of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, valuation of shares, regulatory requirements, and other corporate considerations, and repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

"This share repurchase authorization reflects our confidence in the business and our commitment to enhancing shareholder returns while we continue to invest in our growth initiatives," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue from more than $6.1 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

