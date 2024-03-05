Driven Brands to participate in the Bank of America 2024 Consumer & Retail Conference

Driven Brands

March 5, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today announced that it will participate in the Bank of America 2024 Consumer & Retail Conference in Miami. The Company will participate in a fireside chat that is scheduled to begin at 1:50 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com on the Events & Presentations page. It will also be available for replay on the Company's Investor Relations site for at least 30 days.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 5,000 locations across 13 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.3 billion in system-wide sales.

