Driven Deliveries Partners with True Farma

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries, Inc. (the "Company" or Driven) (OTC: DRVD), California's fastest-growing online cannabis retailers and direct-to-consumer delivery company, and True Farma LLC , California's most trusted brand in medical cannabis, are pleased to announce that effective immediately Driven will provide all logistics and direct-to-consumer deliveries facilitated through True Farma's online cannabis store.

This mutually beneficial partnership is forecasted to generate upwards of $1.2M annually to Driven's growing revenue forecast.

"The operation and exemplary network Driven has assembled across the state of California provides timely, reliable and professional home delivery to the majority of California's population," said Brian Hayek, President Driven Deliveries.

Driven's "Fulfilled by Ganjarunner " service is designed to allow quality-focused industry providers such as True Farma integration with Driven's pre-existing fulfillment and delivery network. This strategic partnership expands True Farma's target delivery area and increases Driven's profitability by adding volume to its current delivery routes.

Driven's network will allow True Farma to expand its services into additional markets, enabling access for millions of patients.

"We want to provide more flexibility for our existing customers as it relates to home delivery. Our patients depend on us and the relief they get from our products," says Vice President of Clinical Operations for True Farma and registered nurse, Elisabeth Mack, MBA.

"Cannabis as medicine needs to be a part of the treatment plan for millions of Americans as a complement to traditional pharmaceuticals," Mack continues. "People who want and need this option also need to know they have the highest quality, tested, safe, and reliable medicines."

In addition to providing logistics solutions to True Farma, Driven will add its partner's social and news feeds to the company's subsidiary mobile application, Weedwaves . The app provides beneficial savings to True Farma's customers at more than 300,000 merchants across the country. Weedwaves is available for download on both iOS and Android .

About Driven:

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis deliveryin select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry best and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About True Farma:

True Farma is a medical cannabis company focused on providing education and easy access to lab-tested, dose-specific cannabis and full-spectrum, hemp-derived products from carefully screened manufacturers. True Farma is a privately held company that offers a wide variety of health and wellness products for humans and pets via its online stores.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that we will achieve these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional information and media assets may be obtained from cs@drvd.com.

SOURCE Driven Deliveries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.godriven.com

