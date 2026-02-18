Driven Tech Named to CRN's MSP 500 List For 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech Inc., DBA Driven Technologies, announced today that it has been named by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security MSP 100 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

Driven has been named to the CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for the third consecutive year, earning distinction in the Security MSP 100 category and reinforcing its leadership in cybersecurity and risk management. The recognition reflects Driven's focus on Pervasive Security, Applied Intelligence, and AI-Driven Foundations, delivering connected, secure solutions that strengthen existing investments through deep API integrations, enhance visibility, and accelerate threat response across the enterprise.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

"Being recognized once again on CRN's MSP 500 list — and this year within the Security 100 category — reflects the momentum our team has built in delivering modern, intelligence-led cybersecurity," said Vinu Thomas, COO and President of Driven Technologies. "We've intentionally designed our security platform to combine AI-native automation, autonomous workflows, and deep orchestration with the judgment, experience, and leadership of our U.S.-based security professionals. As the threat landscape grows more complex, we continue to invest in AI-driven Trust, Risk, and Security Management capabilities that enhance analyst decision-making, accelerate response, and deliver measurable risk reduction — enabling our clients to remain resilient, adaptive, and confidently ahead of emerging threats."

Driven is a leading provider of security-driven IT solutions, dedicated to helping organizations secure, modernize, and connect their applications, data, and users. By combining AI-powered digital foundations with pervasive security, Driven equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape while enabling smarter, more connected operations.

