Driven Technologies Achieves Cisco XDR Specialization to Expand Its Cybersecurity Offerings

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech, Inc. DBA Driven Technologies, Inc., a leading AI & cloud native cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today that it has achieved the highly coveted Cisco XDR Specialization through the Cisco Partner Program.

This milestone signifies the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to its customers, empowering them to effectively manage and mitigate security threats in today's dynamic digital landscape.

As part of its expanded cybersecurity offerings, Driven Technologies also announced the launch of its Managed Cisco XDR service. This service provides organizations with an additional choice for bolstering their cybersecurity defenses, particularly those facing resource and budget constraints. By leveraging Driven Technologies' AI-powered managed services alongside the proactive capabilities of the Cisco XDR platform, organizations can gain comprehensive visibility into their security environment and effectively respond to emerging threats.

"With Driven's MDR solution, customers gain access to Cisco XDR and a Security Operation Center in a single, seamlessly managed service, to swiftly and efficiently address security threats," said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration.

In recognition of this accomplishment, Driven Technologies is now identified as a Cisco XDR Specialized Partner, further solidifying its position as a trusted provider of cybersecurity solutions.

"As organizations continue to face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, it is imperative that they have access to advanced cybersecurity solutions that can effectively detect, respond to, and mitigate these threats," said Rudy Casasola, President & CEO at Driven Technologies. "Achieving the Cisco XDR Specialization is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of cybersecurity expertise and support. With this specialization, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations enhance their security posture and protect their digital assets."

"We are excited to offer our Managed Cisco XDR service as part of our commitment to providing organizations with innovative cybersecurity solutions," added Nick Monos, CTO & SVP at Driven Technologies. "With this service, organizations can benefit from the power of the Cisco XDR platform, combined with our expertise in AI-powered threat detection and response, all without the need for extensive in-house resources."

Driven Technologies' achievement of the Cisco XDR Specialization and the launch of its Managed Cisco XDR service underscore its dedication to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving needs of organizations in today's digital age.

About Driven Technologies

Driven Technologies is a cloud-native service provider dedicated to revolutionizing how companies harness technology to enhance business operations by securing, modernizing, and connecting applications, users, and data. Backed by Columbia Capital, Driven Technologies is committed to adapting and evolving alongside the dynamic IT landscape, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of modern technology environments effectively.

Achieving Cisco Specializations, such as the Cisco XDR Specialization, positions Driven Technologies among the industry's top organizations with the most in-depth skills and demonstrated success in supporting business-critical hybrid, multi-vendor, multi-vector security ecosystems.

The Cisco Partner Program provides a structure for partners to build the sales, technical, and Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions. Through specializations, Cisco recognizes Driven Technologies' expertise in deploying XDR solutions based on Cisco advanced security technologies, and other critical success factors that customers consider when choosing a trusted partner.

