Driven Technologies Named Cisco Gold Integrator Partner

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech, Inc., DBA Driven Technologies, Inc., announced today that it has attained the esteemed Cisco® GOLD Integrator Partner level, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to delivering top-tier Cisco-based solutions to drive customer success.

The achievement of Cisco Gold Partner status underscores Driven Technologies' technical proficiency and dedication to meeting clients' needs across the spectrum of designing, implementing, and operating Cisco-centric solutions. This recognition solidifies Driven Technologies' position as a leader in the industry, equipped with the expertise to address the most pressing business challenges faced by its clientele.

Rudy Casasola, CEO of Driven Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "Being a Cisco partner plays a pivotal role in our Secure, Modernize, and Connect Strategy. We take great pride in attaining Cisco Gold Partner status, as it underscores the depth of Cisco expertise our teams possess, enabling us to deliver transformative solutions that propel our clients' businesses forward. With our recent acquisitions and a highly skilled technical workforce, comprising 70% engineers, we are well-equipped to comprehend our clients' challenges, align with their key objectives, and architect solutions that drive tangible results."

Driven Technologies Cisco Certifications

Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization

Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture Specialization

Advanced Security Architecture Specialization

Customer Experience Specialization

Cisco Webex Contact Center Specialization

Cisco Extended Detection and Response Specialization (XDR)

Achieving Cisco Gold Certifications and Specializations positions Driven Technologies among the industry's elite organizations with the most in-depth skills and demonstrated success in supporting mission-critical initiatives with technology.

The Cisco Partner Program helps partners build the sales, technical, and Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions. Through specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes our expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. The program demonstrates a partner's technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, pre-sales and post-sales support capabilities, and other critical factors that customers consider when choosing a trusted partner.

Leveraging deep relationships such as this one with Cisco, Driven Technologies helps clients change how organizations plan and manage their technology lifecycles, including acquisitions, upgrades, moves, and dispositions.

