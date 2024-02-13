Driven Technologies Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

Driven Technologies

13 Feb, 2024, 23:15 ET

Driven Technologies has been named to the CRN® Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List, as a part of the Elite 150

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Technologies announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Driven Technologies to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

Driven Technologies CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Driven's customers have embraced its unique AI Trust, Risk and Security Management methodology that helps detect and respond to threats quicker, with fewer false positives, in order to minimize the impact of breaches. The company's solutions work with multiple vendors with very high API integrations into existing security tools, enabling detection and most importantly, quicker response times. This recognition is further testament to the Driven's fast growth and customer acquisition.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating: "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"We are pleased with the recognition on CRN's MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 category for our managed security services. We have always believed that using AI and automation and investing in tools like XDR, XSOAR along with our US based security talent is the right combination for our customers. We plan to double down on our investments in AI based Trust, Risk and Security Management tools to keep enhancing our offerings and service our customers," said Rudy Casasola, CEO of Driven Technologies, Inc.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

