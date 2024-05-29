NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Technologies announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Driven Technologies to its Solution Provider 500 list, a ranking of the top integrators, service providers, and IT consultants in North America by services revenue.

Driven Technologies Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list ranks the top VARs, systems integrators, service providers and IT consultants with operations in North America by revenue. The list includes companies that are driving innovation in the IT industry and global technology supply chain, as well as playing a critical role in helping businesses and organizations adopt and realize the most value from leading-edge technologies, including AI and generative AI.

"Securing a position on the CRN MSP 500 is a credit to our team's continued focus on providing predictive and responsive solutions to clients as their needs evolve and the pace of technological change accelerates and moves increasingly into the world of AI and beyond," commented Rudy Casasola, Driven Technologies' CEO. "Coming on the heels of our CRN MSP 500 Elite 150 recognition in February, it is an honor to make this prestigious list and our team is excited to continue the momentum that we are moving forward with now."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's Solution Provider 500 list will be featured in the June 2024 issue of CRN and online at https://www.crn.com/sp-500/sp2024.

About Driven Technologies

Driven Technologies is a cloud-native service provider dedicated to revolutionizing how companies harness technology to enhance business operations by securing, modernizing, and connecting applications, users, and data. Backed by Columbia Capital, Driven Technologies is committed to adapting and evolving alongside the dynamic IT landscape, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of modern technology environments effectively.

