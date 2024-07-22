Driven Technologies Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Tech, Inc. DBA Driven Technologies today announced it has achieved the coveted Palo Alto Networks NextWave Diamond Innovator status. Driven Technologies joins a select group of channel partners who have met the Diamond Innovator performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program.

The recognition comes as Driven Technologies continues to expand its best-in-class cybersecurity suite of offerings, providing tailored and powerful solutions that span all areas of cybersecurity, including AI-infused managed services.

"We are always excited to receive recognition from our partners, and in particular from Palo Alto Networks. This Nextwave Diamond Innovator status reinforces to our clients that our teams continue to be among the most forward-thinking security professionals in the industry, maximizing the capabilities and flexibility that Palo Alto Networks puts at our fingertips," commented Rudy Casasola, Driven Technologies CEO.



"NextWave partners play a critical role throughout the customer lifecycle, from the initial qualifying stage to ultimately ensuring successful deployment and adoption of our technology," said Tom Evans, VP of Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, Driven Technologies is a cybersecurity advisor our customers can trust."

"Our customers need cyber experts that can help them achieve better security outcomes, protecting them from today's sophisticated threats," said Anar Desai, VP of Americas Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "Our Diamond Innovator NextWave partners have deep Palo Alto Networks expertise to help solve complex security challenges with robust solutions and services. As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, Driven Technologies is helping redefine what it means to be secure."

The Palo Alto Networks NextWave partner program encompasses an innovative ecosystem of partners who help customers around the world succeed with Palo Alto Networks technology and solutions, redefining what it means to be secure.

Palo Alto Networks continues to invest in, grow with, and optimize for partners with one partner program that offers five paths to capitalize on what's next in security. The evolving NextWave program embraces all partner types, providing partners with a clear blueprint for success to enhance profitability, enable differentiation, and expand opportunities.

Driven Technologies is a cloud-native service provider dedicated to revolutionizing how companies harness technology to enhance business operations by securing, modernizing, and connecting applications, users, and data. Backed by Columbia Capital, Driven Technologies is committed to adapting and evolving alongside the dynamic IT landscape, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of modern technology environments effectively.

