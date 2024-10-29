DriveNets and NESIC Join Forces to Expand Disaggregated, Cloud-Native Networking Solutions in Japan

Companies establish DriveNets' first technical lab in Japan for proof of concept testing, system integration and software evaluation, and troubleshooting

RA'ANANA, Israel, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets – a leader in innovative networking solutions – today announced it is collaborating with NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC) to expand the availability of disaggregated cloud-native networking solutions in Japan. Under this new agreement, DriveNets and NESIC will engage with telecommunications operators throughout Japan to support their strategic projects of any size, accelerate rollouts of disaggregated cloud-native networking solutions, and ensure a seamless transition.

DriveNets and NESIC will also establish a technical lab within NESIC's lab facilities to perform proofs of concept (PoCs), evaluate software and system integration models, and troubleshoot issues, to deliver excellent customer engagement and support.

This partnership is built on the strong commitment DriveNets has to its Japanese customers and the investment it has already made in its Japanese office. The new partnership and lab will give Japanese operators greater choice and flexibility in rolling out innovative cloud-native networking solutions.

"Our partnership with NESIC will allow DriveNets to expand our reach and presence in Japan and leverage the growth of network disaggregation among Japanese operators," said Nir Gasko, vice president of Global Strategic Alliances at DriveNets. "Along with access to Network Cloud and other DriveNets solutions, our customers in Japan will benefit from the support and flexibility of working with an excellent local partner and having access to a local lab within the NESIC lab facility. We're excited to work with such a prestigious and trusted partner in Japan."

