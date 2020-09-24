DriveNets Network Cloud Sets Double Record with Highest Scale Router and Top Performing Multicast in the Market

RAANANA, Israel, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets , the networking software company, today announced that it has successfully completed performance testing of its Network Cloud, a Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) networking solution with a capacity of 192Tbps. The installation at a tier one European service provider is a proof of concept for the carrier grade level support of unicast and multicast routing protocols.

"Our disaggregated implementation of the traditional router was purpose built to provide greater scale, more cost effectively, with-telco grade routing performance. It enables us to introduce new network capabilities required by our customers with a fast and reliable process," said Ido Susan, CEO & Co-founder, DriveNets. "We are happy that our customer's subscribers will enjoy an excellent live-TV experience"

DriveNets Network Cloud testing programs have been running in multiple tier-1 service providers internationally for a year. With the DriveNets distributed architecture more easily installed remotely than traditional routers, some of these tests have evolved into live deployments. DriveNets Network Cloud offers a growing list of routing and forwarding capabilities such as BGP, ISIS, OSPF, ECMP, Segment Routing, as well as multicast functions such as PIM and MoFRR.

Customers share that the test results are superior to any alternative chassis-based solutions both in terms of scale (192Tbps) and in terms of convergence (sub 1ms) times of the protocols. Like with any lab tests, these results may vary depending on customer configuration. DriveNets Network Cloud architecture has consistently demonstrated very low convergence time, vastly lower than 50ms which is the expected carrier grade benchmark in the industry.

"These strong performance results as validated by a tier one service provider put to rest any remaining doubts about the scalability of a distributed Network Operating System (NOS) on a white box cluster. DriveNets Network Cloud has proven it can meet and even exceed the performance levels of proprietary hardware chassis routers," said Roy Chua, analyst at AvidThink. "This new cloud architecture comes with added benefit of agility and flexibility and the opportunity for an open ecosystem."

Routing protocols performance at scale poses a long-term major challenge to Service Providers and Multicast is probably the most painful one of them by impacting the user experience for live TV viewers. Slow convergence interrupts transmission, while deeper buffering delays viewing and degrades the quality of a live TV feed.

DriveNets Network Cloud is revolutionizing Service Providers and Cloud Hyperscalers networks by disaggregating the network infrastructure from core to edge, in the same way Hyperscalers disaggregated the Cloud infrastructure. It's the only solution on the market that supports the Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) model, an AT&T contribution to the OCP and the only disaggregated router to scale from a single-box router of 4Tb/s, to a cluster of white boxes operated as a single router of 768 Tb/s (7680 ports of 100G or 1920 ports of 400G). DriveNets' unique economic model allows Service Providers and Hyperscalers to buy networking white boxes directly from their manufacturers at cost+ and buy DriveNets' networking software license separately, rather than on a per port/box basis. This new model allows Service Providers and Hyperscalers to scale much faster, increase profitability, improve operational efficiency and avoid vendor-lock.

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a fast-growing IP networking software company, introducing a radical new way to build networks for service and cloud providers, enabling higher capacity, performance, and service scale at a much lower cost.

Founded by Ido Susan and Hillel Kobrinsky, two successful telco entrepreneurs, DriveNets Network Cloud is the leading open distributed disaggregated routing solution based on cloud-native software and standard white boxes, that disaggregates the network from core to edge, building the high-scale network infrastructures of the future.

