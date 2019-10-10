DriveNets' Network Cloud TCO Shows a 52% Saving in SP Network Expenditure Compared to Traditional Solutions, Creating a Cloud-Like Network Economic Model

Ra'anana, Israel, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets, the web-scale networking software company, today announced a TCO analysis carried out by ACG research , comparing the TCO for DriveNets' Network Cloud solution to the TCO of an incumbent chassis-based network solutions. The research found a significant average TCO saving of 52% over five years with the DriveNets architecture compared to incumbent networking solutions. A complimentary copy of the report can be found here .

The analysis measured three crucial areas of expenditure for Communications Service Providers' (CSPs); router expenses, utility expenses and operational expenses.

Other key findings include:

Average router expenses saving of 61%

Average OPEX saving of 36%:

50% savings in utility expenses



61% saving in fixed operational expenditure tasks

These savings are a result of the low-cost white-boxes, which also allow for a highly scalable model and a single software package that runs across the entire network and is priced at a flat-fee.

With global IP traffic expected to more than triple by 2022, SPs need to reevaluate their network architecture, operational structure and economic models to cost-effectively scale out to meet the growing demand. Drivenets Network Cloud adopted the operational model of the hyperscalers and adapted it to networking with carrier-grade and network-scale white boxes. And just like with the hyperscalers, this new operational redefined network economics, enabling substantial CapEx and OpEx savings that only grow with scale, re-invigorating the SP networking space.

DriveNets, founded by two successful Telco entrepreneurs, Ido Susan and Hillel Kobrinsky, launched this year with a series A funding round totalling $117M, including investors from Microsoft, Seagate and Palo Alto Networks. They are also the first to deploy a software-based disaggregated router supporting 400G ports, and are currently being tested at a Tier-1 Service Provider.

About DriveNets

DriveNets helps Communications Service Providers (CSPs) take advantage of the greatest demand surge in Telco history, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets' solution - Network Cloud changes the traditional networking architecture that has been in place for the past twenty years by adapting the architectural model of hyperscalers to Telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operational model, offering Telco-scale performance at a much lower cost.

Media Contact:

Judith Arkush

judith@siliconvpr.com

+972 52-351-7698

SOURCE DriveNets