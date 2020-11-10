DriveNets New Orchestrator - DNOR 2.0 Accelerates the Transition to Cloud-Native Networks and White Boxes

RAANANA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets , the networking software company, today announced the launch of DriveNets Network Orchestrator (DNOR 2.0), a crucial component in the transformation of traditional networks to cloud-native networks. DNOR 2.0 is part of DriveNets Network Cloud solution which brings cloud operations to Service Provider networks with built-in automation, visibility, and deep insights not possible before – from the hardware-component to the software containers. The orchestration platform is already managing Network Cloud deployments at Service Providers around the world.

"DNOR 2.0 changes the paradigm of traditional network operations that grow in complexity and costs as the network grows. We have developed a state of the art orchestration platform with complete automation, transparency and intelligence, starting from the white boxes to the software containers and finally to the entire network level," said Ido Susan, CEO and Co- Founder, DriveNets. "With DNOR 2.0 DriveNets Network Cloud gains the operational integration of monolithic routers while maintaining the cost and scale efficiencies of the disaggregated cloud-like network architecture."

DriveNets' Network Cloud is already changing the high-scale networking market and breaking the traditional, single-vendor monolithic chassis model. It allows software-based networks and services from multiple vendors to run over a shared infrastructure of white boxes from a choice of manufacturers. This leads to lower network costs and improves utilization of the physical infrastructure in much the same way VMware did in Data Centers' Storage and Compute.

DNOR 2.0 plays a vital part in enabling this transformation by simplifying the work of the network operations teams who are the hidden heroes behind this critical transition. The key benefits of DNOR 2.0 include:

Simplified operations by orchestrating the open disaggregated network like hyperscalers orchestrate the cloud

DNOR eliminates the complexity of having multiple vendors, by orchestrating, managing, and troubleshooting the entire Network Cloud solution - from the hardware component level to the software container of the hosted network services and apps. One View to rule them all - deeper visibility which helps increase reliability over traditional networks

DNOR 2.0 provides deep and broad visibility across all levels -- from the hardware component, through firmware, Base OS, NOS and service containers, across white boxes, clusters of white boxes and entire networks. It automates root-cause analysis, alarm correlation and proactive monitoring, all of which simplifies troubleshooting and increases network reliability and availability. Shorter maintenance windows

Due to the cloud-native nature of DriveNets Network Cloud, DNOR 2.0 manages the deployment and upgrades of base OS, firmware and containerized software. It dramatically reduces the operational maintenance windows as well as accelerates and scales the deployment of hosted multi-services – both networking and third parties, utilizing the shared virtualized network infrastructure to its fullest. Fast integration with other orchestration and lifecycle management platforms

DNOR is an open orchestration platform offering standard northbound APIs for control, automation and easy integration with third party cloud and network orchestration systems like OSS/BSS, multi domain orchestrators, inventory management, end to end service provisioning and analytics systems.

"The growing complexity of IP networks creates a challenge most users never think about, which is the complexity of the control plane. Separating the control plane lets DriveNets Network Cloud scale and redeploy control-plane processes to keep up with that complexity, using cloud and container technology. The heart of that technology is the DriveNets Network Orchestrator, and Release 2.0 of DNOR combines cloud orchestration principles with microservice-optimized performance," said Tom Nolle, President of CIMI Corp. "The result is the only orchestrator in the industry that's designed for demanding network control plane, automation, and service assurance missions. It's a quantum leap forward in realizing the benefits of disaggregated routers."

DNOR 2.0 supports the automation and simplicity expected by Service Providers and Hyperscalers as highlighted by a recent survey carried out by research firm, Futuriom, which found that:

63% expected white-box solutions to enable better network automation than existing solutions from (vertically integrated) equipment vendors.

57% expected white-box solutions to offer automated analytics.

55% expected an automated capability to scale-up and scale-down in response to changing workloads.

DNOR 2.0 transforms the network from a collection of physical routers to a fully orchestrated cloud-native network which enables any service, anytime, anywhere at any scale.

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a fast-growing software company that builds networks like hyperscale clouds. It offers service providers and cloud hyperscalers a radical new way to build their networks with higher capacity and scale and at a much lower cost. Based on a SaaS model, it detaches network growth from network cost, increasing network profitability.

Founded by Ido Susan and Hillel Kobrinsky, two successful telco entrepreneurs, DriveNets Network Cloud is the leading open disaggregated routing solution based on cloud-native software and standard white boxes. DriveNets was awarded the Leading Light award 2020 for Company of the Year (Private) and 'Innovation Award - Vendor' at the 21st Annual World Communications Awards. To find out more, visit www.drivenets.com .

Media Contact

Judith Arkush

[email protected]

+972 52-351-7698

SOURCE DriveNets