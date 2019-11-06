DriveNets Wins the Vendor Innovation Award at World Communication Awards (WCA) 2019

RAANANA, Israel, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets , the networking software company today announced that its Network Cloud has won the 'Innovation Award - Vendor' at the 21st Annual World Communications Awards 2019. The award was given by Total Telecom at a ceremony in London on October 30th.

"DriveNets is thrilled to be recognized among such industry leaders for our innovation in the communications service providers network space. DriveNets' disaggregated network cloud solution disrupts the market, creating a new economic and technological model for scaling network services and profitability. This recognition from industry experts validates our vision and the strong value it brings to the market," said Ido Susan, CEO and Co-founder, DriveNets.

DriveNets' Network Cloud introduces a radical new way to build networks. It applies hyperscale cloud architecture to service providers' networks, radically simplifying the network's operational model, and enable extreme growth, rapid service innovation and greater service profitability.

DriveNets recently announced that its Network Cloud is the first solution on the market that supports the distributed disaggregated chassis (DDC) white box architecture for Service Provider-Class Routers, which was submitted to the Open Compute Project (OCP) by AT&T in October. Another example of industry validation of the disaggregated solution.

The prestigious awards were founded in 1999 to recognize excellence amongst global telecom operators and their vendors. The awards are given to honorees in 25 different categories.

About DriveNets

DriveNets was founded by Ido Susan and Hillel Kobrinsky, two successful Telco entrepreneurs. Susan previously co-founded Intucell, the company that invented the Self Optimizing Network (SON) which was acquired by Cisco in 2013 for $475 million. Kobrinsky founded the web conferencing specialist, Interwise, which was acquired by AT&T for $121 million.

DriveNets helps Communications Service Providers (CSPs) take advantage of the greatest demand surge in Telco history, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets' solution - Network Cloud changes the traditional networking architecture that has been in place for the past twenty years by adapting the architectural model of hyperscalers to Telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operational model, offering Telco-scale performance at a much lower cost.

About The World Communication Awards (WCA)

The World Communication Awards (WCA) were established in 1999 to recognize excellence amongst global telecom operators. The WCA is organized by Total Telecom and their owners Terrapinn.



