DriverReach Named a 2019 ATA Corporate Partner

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced that it has again named DriverReach an ATA Corporate Partner and the DriverReach recruiting management system as an ATA Business Solutions Featured Product.

"ATA estimates the trucking industry ended 2018 with a shortage of more than 60,000 truck drivers," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "The trucking industry has to compete with a lot of other attractive industries to bring in talent and many ATA members are turning to integrated mobile-optimized solutions, like those offered by DriverReach to recruit drivers and complement ATA's regulatory and legislative efforts."

The DriverReach system is designed to be user-friendly and integrated to help drivers apply for jobs with a mobile app and for driver recruiters to convert leads. The system also helps automate, streamline and organize employment verification and driver qualification processes, personalize and track communications, and help managers make informed decisions using the integrated reporting and DOT compliance management component.

"Driver recruiters play a critical role in today's environment," said Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach. "That's why we've made it our mission to provide a complete, end-to-end system that helps them differentiate their company while saving resources. Teaming with ATA helps us achieve our mission while supporting ATA in its efforts to address the driver shortage issue one driver at a time."

"I've been spending a lot of time in the DriverReach system and we love it," said Brent Bois, President of Calhoun Truck Lines and LEAD ATA graduate. "We are very happy with our decision to switch to DriverReach – what a great product."

A complete list of ATA Featured Product companies is available at www.atabusinesssolutions.com or by calling 866-821-3468.

DriverReach's modern recruiting management system provides a better applicant experience and dramatically improves speed-to-hire. A mobile-friendly DOT application feeds directly into a full-service ATS with email and text functionality, streamlining the process of qualifying drivers so companies can Hire. Better. Faster. As an American Trucking Association Corporate Partner, DriverReach is dedicated to improving the hiring process for drivers and carriers alike. For more information, or to request a demo, visit driverreach.com.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry. America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

