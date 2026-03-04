DRIVERS AT SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WINE & SPIRITS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Missouri Workers Unanimously Choose Representation with Local 245

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in Springfield, Mo., have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 245. The 20 drivers are seeking better benefits, seniority rights, and strong workplace protections.

"The Teamsters continue to make historic strides at Southern Glazer's facilities nationwide," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Each organizing victory inspires others to seek union representation. We are ready to support this group of workers as they set the industry standard with a fair first contract."

"We are proud to welcome these drivers to the Teamsters," said Bryan Emory, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 245. "Working together with Joint Council 56 and Local 245, they remained focused throughout the entire organizing process. We look forward to working with our new members as they bargain for the respect they deserve."

Since 2023, more than 1,000 workers at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits — including the drivers in Springfield — have chosen Teamsters representation. This location marks the 69th Southern Glazer's facility nationwide to organize with the Teamsters.

"We voted to join the Teamsters to ensure consistent treatment and equal standards for every driver, not just a select few," said Terry Neal, a member of Local 245 and 8-year driver at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "Our goal is to eliminate favoritism and to implement transparent policies that apply to everyone equally."

Teamsters Local 245 proudly represents over 2,100 workers in Missouri. For more information, go to teamsters245.com.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 245