Drivers At Universal Intermodal Services Vote To Join Teamsters Local 848

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Universal Intermodal Services in Los Angeles, Calif. have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 848, joining their Teamster coworkers in Indiana and Michigan to demand fair treatment and working conditions.

There are 28 drivers in the bargaining unit. Workers are demanding affordable, quality health insurance, wage increases and retirement security.

"Our health care costs are so out of control many of us don't have it because we can't afford it," said driver David Lopez, a two-year employee. "Our wages are not keeping up; we know the value of our work to the economy. We want a Teamsters contract so that our benefits are guaranteed and protected."

"We will work hard to negotiate a solid first contract for our newest members," said Eric Tate, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 848. "I want to thank the International Union Organizing Department for their hard work. They were all instrumental in this victory. More importantly, I want to thank our newest members for standing strong together and fighting for what's best for them and their families."

Fred Potter, International Vice President and Port Division Director, said the victory provides momentum to the truck drivers long fighting for justice at their workplace.

"Trucking companies continue to break the law, misclassify, mistreat and disrespect workers and they are saying 'enough is enough,'" Potter said. "The company needs to change the way it does business and start to value its workers. Workers are fighting back and the Teamsters will be there every step of the way."

