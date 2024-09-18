TEAMSTERS RELEASE PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT POLLING DATA

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Sep 18, 2024, 14:31 ET

Union to Announce Official Endorsement Decision on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters today publicly released six months of membership polling data on the union's possible endorsement for the next U.S. President, revealing former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden each edged Vice President Kamala Harris among Teamsters voters in major polls commissioned by the union.

The Teamsters have not yet endorsed any candidate for U.S. President. The union's General Executive Board expects to announce a decision on Wednesday.

"For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on that promise to our members," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Our members are the union, and their voices and opinions must be at the forefront of everything the Teamsters do. Our final decision around a possible Presidential endorsement will not be made lightly, but you can be sure it will be driven directly by our diverse membership."

From April 9-July 3, nearly 300 Teamsters local unions nationwide conducted first-of-their-kind Presidential town halls, soliciting endorsement preferences from members via straw polls. The in-person voting was held prior to Biden's withdrawal from the race. The Teamsters' polling data shows members backed Biden 44.3 percent to Trump's 36.3 percent.

Following the Republican National Convention and Biden's campaign exit, the Teamsters commissioned a national electronic poll of its 1.3 million members, overseen by an independent third party. During a voting window from July 24-Sept. 15, rank-and-file Teamsters voted 59.6 percent for the union to endorse Trump, compared to 34 percent for Harris.

In the past week, following the Democratic National Convention and recent Presidential debate, the Teamsters commissioned independent polling firm Lake Research Partners to conduct the union's final national survey. In the poll ending Sept. 15, Teamsters selected Trump by 58 percent for endorsement over 31 percent for Harris.

The Teamsters General Executive Board is convened in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to review the polling results and a forthcoming endorsement decision is anticipated.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AMERICAN RED CROSS TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW NATIONAL AGREEMENT

AMERICAN RED CROSS TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW NATIONAL AGREEMENT

Teamsters at the American Red Cross have voted by an overwhelming 86 percent to ratify a new national master agreement, securing significant wage...
AMAZON DRIVERS IN QUEENS, NEW YORK JOIN TEAMSTERS UNION

AMAZON DRIVERS IN QUEENS, NEW YORK JOIN TEAMSTERS UNION

Amazon drivers across three Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) in New York City are demanding Amazon recognize their union and negotiate a Teamsters...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Congressional & Presidential Campaigns

News Releases in Similar Topics