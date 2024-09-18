TEAMSTERS RELEASE PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT POLLING DATA

Union to Announce Official Endorsement Decision on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters today publicly released six months of membership polling data on the union's possible endorsement for the next U.S. President, revealing former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden each edged Vice President Kamala Harris among Teamsters voters in major polls commissioned by the union.

The Teamsters have not yet endorsed any candidate for U.S. President. The union's General Executive Board expects to announce a decision on Wednesday.

"For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on that promise to our members," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Our members are the union, and their voices and opinions must be at the forefront of everything the Teamsters do. Our final decision around a possible Presidential endorsement will not be made lightly, but you can be sure it will be driven directly by our diverse membership."

From April 9-July 3, nearly 300 Teamsters local unions nationwide conducted first-of-their-kind Presidential town halls, soliciting endorsement preferences from members via straw polls. The in-person voting was held prior to Biden's withdrawal from the race. The Teamsters' polling data shows members backed Biden 44.3 percent to Trump's 36.3 percent.

Following the Republican National Convention and Biden's campaign exit, the Teamsters commissioned a national electronic poll of its 1.3 million members, overseen by an independent third party. During a voting window from July 24-Sept. 15, rank-and-file Teamsters voted 59.6 percent for the union to endorse Trump, compared to 34 percent for Harris.

In the past week, following the Democratic National Convention and recent Presidential debate, the Teamsters commissioned independent polling firm Lake Research Partners to conduct the union's final national survey. In the poll ending Sept. 15, Teamsters selected Trump by 58 percent for endorsement over 31 percent for Harris.

The Teamsters General Executive Board is convened in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to review the polling results and a forthcoming endorsement decision is anticipated.

