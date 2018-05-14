Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation

"The workers in Erie have had enough with higher health care costs and reduced coverage and no voice on the job," said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division. "We look forward to helping the workers in Erie address their issues."

"The workers reached out to us because they want to be treated with dignity and respect, have an 8-hour guarantee and are seeking strong retirement security," said Steve Getz, President of Teamsters Local 397 in Erie. "We will stand with these workers as they form their union."

Port, freight and warehouse workers at XPO are coming together across the country in their fight for a more secure future.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

