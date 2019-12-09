Drivers At XPO Logistics In California Vote To Join Teamsters Local 87

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of line and city drivers at XPO Logistics in Central California have voted by a nearly 3-1 margin to join Teamsters Local 87, joining workers at seven other locations who are demanding fairness at one of the nation's largest logistics companies. The election took place Friday, December 6.

"We are tired of the company's empty promises, so we formed our union as Teamsters to have a strong voice on the job," said Joel Garibay, a driver at XPO in Bakersfield. "We will use this strong voice to fight for positive changes at XPO."

The Bakersfield workers join their co-workers in Vernon, California; Laredo, Texas; Miami; Cinnaminson and Trenton, New Jersey; Aurora, Illinois and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania who have already voted to become Teamsters.

"The company used a squad of its union busters to try to knock the workers down, but they remained strong and united," said Joseph Sumlin, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 87 in Bakersfield. "We will work with the International Union to win these workers the fairness and justice they deserve."

The workers are seeking affordable health insurance, fair workloads, a safe workplace, an end to unfair discipline, fair treatment, adequate staffing levels and a voice on the job.

Port, freight and warehouse workers at XPO are coming together across the country in their fight for a more secure future.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Galen Munroe, (202) 624-6904

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

