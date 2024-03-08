Drivers Legal Plan and Tenstreet announce exclusive sponsorship of the LEAD ATA program for 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers Legal Plan and Tenstreet, both of Oklahoma, are proud to partner together with the American Trucking Associations (ATA) as the title sponsors of the LEAD ATA program. The program, now in its eleventh year, was created to engage the trucking industry's best and brightest to become our future leaders.

LEADATA class of 2023-2024 pictured

"Our support of LEAD ATA aligns with our commitment to fostering a robust leadership pipeline within the trucking industry," said Drivers Legal Plan President Brad Klepper. "Through our investment in the further development of these talented individuals, we are not only contributing to their success but also actively shaping a strong future for the entire trucking community."

Throughout the year-long initiative, select participants engage in exclusive sessions with ATA executives and trucking policy experts. They are educated about the regulatory and legislative processes, and ATA's efforts to shape those processes, including advocacy, image and outreach, research and leadership training. The group's most recent meeting took place in January at ATA headquarters in Washington, D.C., and continues with two additional core meetings before graduation, to be held in October at the ATA Annual Management Conference & Exhibition in Nashville, TN.

"LEAD ATA program's exceptional executives are paving the way for success for our industry," said Marilyn Surber, Head of Industry Relations at Tenstreet. "We are thrilled to be a sponsor which allows us to further contribute to the advancement and success of our industry as a whole. The graduates of this program will be well-prepared to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and we're eager to watch them make their mark."

ABOUT TENSTREET

Tenstreet is a SaaS company dedicated to finding new answers to the trucking industry's toughest problems. Tenstreet's platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. Since 2006, millions of drivers have used Tenstreet's platform to apply for their next job and thousands of motor carriers and private fleets have used Tenstreet's software to market, recruit, onboard, manage, and retain drivers. Visit www.tenstreet.com to learn more.

ABOUT DRIVERS LEGAL PLAN

Drivers Legal Plan is a national law firm with extensive experience in truck driver Commercial Drivers License ticket defense. Founded in 1991, Drivers Legal Plan is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK and serves clients in the 48 contiguous United States. To learn more about Drivers Legal Plan, visit http://www.driverslegalplan.com .

SOURCE Drivers Legal Plan